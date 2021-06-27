Around the Bases: Recapping Warner's return to Lincoln; Smith back soon

Fourteen years later, Bryan Warner was back for a short stay in a Lincoln Saltdogs uniform.
After officially signing his one-day contract Saturday morning, the Saltdogs icon made his first appearance and start since 2007 in Lincoln’s 5-4 comeback win over Kansas City at Haymarket Park.
The 46-year-old finished 1-for-3 with a single in right field before being substituted in the top of the ninth inning.
“It was fun to get back in the atmosphere,” Warner said. “It was pretty neat that they (the team) made the opportunity happen and it was pretty cool.”
Manager Brett Jodie wanted to get the veteran on the field and keep him there as long as possible but was always planning on taking him out at some point. Warner struck out in the eighth inning to end his night.
“Bryan played his tail off,” Jodie said. “It is tough to play a full game out there. … I thought that he had a really good approach his second time up (at the plate).”
The opportunity gave Warner the chance to reminisce about his playing days over a decade ago. It also gave his son, Brandt, the opportunity to see his dad play and a chance to remember it.
“The biggest thing was for me to have my son able to see it,” Bryan Warner said. “That was what really made it for me.”
Any chance Warner comes back again to play?
“No. That is it,” he said, laughing. “I think we are done for good.”
He will still be around. He has taken and thrown batting practice a few times this season and Jodie has invited him to come back anytime for that. The presence of an iconic veteran is always welcome.
“It is always important to have guys that understand what the place is about, love it, love the game and understand the game,” Jodie said. “This is what the game is about. No matter what age you are, you still enjoy it. It never gets old to win and have fun playing. It’s been great having him around.”
Quick hits
Corcino streak snapped: Edgar Corcino entered Saturday night on a nine-game hitting streak, but he went 0-for-4.
It is the second-longest hitting streak by a Saltdog this season, trailing Josh Altmann’s streak of 10 at the start of June.
Over those nine games, Corcino hit .471 with six doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.
Smith returning soon: Curt Smith and the Netherlands dropped their three qualifying baseball games and were eliminated from the final spot in this summer’s Olympics.
Smith finished 1-for-5 with a two-run home run across the three games. He will rejoin the team Monday before traveling and being activated for the first game at Cleburne on Tuesday.
Former Saltdogs Shairon Martis, Randolph Oduber and Dashenko Ricardo all made appearances as well for the Netherlands in the three games.