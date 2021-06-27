Around the Bases: Recapping Warner's return to Lincoln; Smith back soon

Fourteen years later, Bryan Warner was back for a short stay in a Lincoln Saltdogs uniform.

After officially signing his one-day contract Saturday morning, the Saltdogs icon made his first appearance and start since 2007 in Lincoln’s 5-4 comeback win over Kansas City at Haymarket Park.

The 46-year-old finished 1-for-3 with a single in right field before being substituted in the top of the ninth inning.

“It was fun to get back in the atmosphere,” Warner said. “It was pretty neat that they (the team) made the opportunity happen and it was pretty cool.”

Manager Brett Jodie wanted to get the veteran on the field and keep him there as long as possible but was always planning on taking him out at some point. Warner struck out in the eighth inning to end his night.

“Bryan played his tail off,” Jodie said. “It is tough to play a full game out there. … I thought that he had a really good approach his second time up (at the plate).”

The opportunity gave Warner the chance to reminisce about his playing days over a decade ago. It also gave his son, Brandt, the opportunity to see his dad play and a chance to remember it.