Around the Bases: Norris works to keep injuries from slowing him down

Lincoln Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie heard from High Point manager Jamie Keefe in the Atlantic League that he might have an outfielder that the Saltdogs might like.

Jodie went to work scouting that outfielder, Randy Norris. The only issue surrounding Norris was his health. Norris only played in 50 out of 119 games last season after having three different hamstring injuries.

But Jodie decided to pull the trigger to bring in Norris.

“Jodie gave me a call and said, ‘Listen, I’m going to take a chance on you. Show me what you got,’” Norris said. “I can’t appreciate him enough for all the talks that we had over the whole offseason while we were trying to finalize this trade. It made me mentally prepared myself to come here and give everything I had for this team.”

Norris arrived in Lincoln and played in six of the team’s first seven games before pulling his right hamstring again. It was a big blow to Norris, because staying healthy was his priority this season.

“I walked into Jodie’s office, and I felt like I let the team down because the main thing we had a conversation over the offseason was I could not come here and get hurt,” Norris said. “Staying hurt all the time will have you gone in a heartbeat. So, my thing was I got to turn it up a notch just to make sure I give everything I got.”

Part of the reason for the reoccurring hamstring injuries was Norris’s weight. He played at 240 pounds last season after the San Francisco Giants wanted to develop him into being a power bat. Since then, he has slimmed down to 215.

“My main thing was if I could cut weight, I should be able to last on the baseball field,” Norris said. “When I got hurt, I told myself I got to lose some weight. So, I lost some weight and now I’m back and feel a lot quicker and a lot looser than I did before.”

Since returning from injury, Norris has provided a big boost to the Saltdogs’ offense. He has hit .304 with five extra-base hits in his 11 games since coming back. He has a hit in each of the last four games.

“It’s fun to watch him and he looks more and more confident every day,” Jodie said. “He is just one of those physical specimens. He has worked his way back and really worked hard for that and been back in the lineup and done a really good job.”

Bullpen searching for consistency: The Saltdogs starting pitching staff has been great over the homestand. But the relievers are still trying to find a groove.

The group has an earned-run average of 7.58 in 19 innings over the last six games.

“We have some good pieces, we just need to be a little more consistent,” Jodie said. “I want to find more depth where we get guys we can put in any situation. I feel like we are running the same guys out there. We expect those guys that if we have a lead in the sixth or seventh to hold it or minimize the damage.”

Pitching changes: After Buddy Baumann left over the weekend, the pitching staff has had some more turnover. Relievers Brandon Cunniff and Sam Bragg are each no longer with the team. The team signed starter Zach Keenan to fill one of the roster spots; he had had a quality start Tuesday night in his pro debut.

