Around the Bases: Moore is 'back to being myself' with Saltdogs; Byrd off to Mexico

Steffon Moore was participating at a camp that Justin Byrd was putting on last November where Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie coached Moore.

Jodie liked what he saw from the pitcher out of Mississippi. So he pulled him aside afterward to ask him to come play for him in Lincoln.

For the Saltdogs this season, Moore has been one of the best relievers in the American Association. He’s allowed just one run, a solo home run on June 9, in 18 innings with 23 strikeouts. His earned-run average is 0.49 going into Saturday’s games.

“When I first met Brett back in November, he told me, 'Come compete for me and I’ll allow you to be yourself,'” Moore said. “I went into the offseason, and I erased what was in my head for the past two years and going back to doing what felt natural.”

According to Moore, the biggest key to his success was being himself and getting back to what has gotten him to the professional levels.

“It feels good to actually get to a place and be myself again, which I have struggled with the past couple years,” he said. “Now, I am back to being myself. I think that is why I am blossoming on the mound.”

“Me being myself is just being athletic on the mound and letting my body do whatever it wants, having a four-pitch mix and just attacking hitters.”

Moore’s role out of the bullpen has varied throughout the season due to injuries and turnover within the group. He started the season as a matchup guy but has come out in high leverage situations of late.

“I don’t necessarily like waiting to use him because he’s a good guy to come in there and put up a zero whenever you may need it or get out of a tough inning,” Jodie said. “That is what I have enjoyed using him as. He’s been outstanding for us and just a joy to be around, works hard and is getting better and better.”

Moore’s stellar season so far may open a few opportunities to get back to an affiliated league, where he spent the last three seasons after being selected in the 2018 MLB Draft by Tampa Bay.

Jodie hopes those doors will open for the 25-year-old pitcher. But Moore is focused on his time in Lincoln now.

“I’m just controlling what I can control,” Moore said. “As long as I am here, I am going to continue to do whatever I can on the field for us. Attack hitters and dominate. I’m just here to show that I belong here.”

On Saturday ...

The Saltdogs fell to Winnipeg 3-0 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

They outhit the Goldeyes 6-5, but could not muster a hit with runners in scoring position and had four errors.

Matt Cronin gave up a run in the first inning after a walk, stolen base and a base hit. But Josh Norwood and Jonathan Cheshire picked up three scoreless innings. Jesse Stallings gave up the two runs in the seventh.

Josh Altmann had two hits and Randy Norris extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Quick hits

Another player to Mexico: A day after being selected as a starter in the league’s all-star game, Byrd is moving on from the Saltdogs. He has signed to play for Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League.

Byrd, a fan favorite in his season and a half in Lincoln, was hitting a team-high .379 and seven home runs in 2022. He also missed two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Byrd is the second Saltdog to move to Mexico this season, joining Buddy Baumann, who signed for Acereros de Monclova on June 11.

Once the Byrd transaction is official with the league, the Saltdogs will have one open roster spot.

