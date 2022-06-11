Around the Bases: Minier's notes help pitcher bounce back; Saltdogs tie league mark with 12-run inning

Greg Minier grabbed a notepad and a pen Friday evening and jotted down everything that went right and wrong for him on the mound in the Lincoln Saltdogs' 4-0 win over Sioux Falls on Friday.

It is something Minier does every night whether he is the starting pitcher or on rest.

His performance Friday was a tremendous bounce-back effort after allowing six runs in three innings and five walks in a 10-3 loss to Winnipeg in his previous outing.

Minier finished with nine strikeouts and scattered just four hits Friday to help Lincoln improve to 9-3 at Haymarket Park.

“To me, it's just another start,” Minier said. “I was trying to bounce back from my previous outing and I just wanted to make sure no matter what I did (Friday) was just going to be about the tempo and try to inflict pressure instead of receive it.

But whether it is a good or bad performance, they all end for the Oxnard, California, native the same way.

“It has to be as soon as I step into the locker room,” Minier added. “I think I did a few things right, but there are still some things I have to correct. Absolute No. 1 thing I needed to correct was my tempo. From day one to day five, it was tempo-tempo-tempo and come out with the energy my team expects from me. That was pretty much my only focus between the two appearances. If I have the ball, I need to bring the energy.”

Minier currently leads the Saltdogs in innings pitched with 25 and has a 2-2 record with a 2.16 earned-run average. His three innings in Winnipeg was his shortest appearance of the season, while Friday was his longest.

“I went after hitters and tried to make quick at-bats, as many as possible,” Minier said. “A lot of good things happened for me.

“From pitch one, I really wouldn't say I had my 'A' game. I still gave up three walks and still things I need to correct and clean up. From pitch No. 1, I said, 'No thinking.' I just attacked guys with everything I had.”

But even when Minier is not on the mound, communication is key throughout. He has talks with catcher Skyler Weber, manager Brett Jodie and the bullpen about what he has seen from his point of view 60-feet, 6 inches, from home plate.

“There is a couple instances where we are worried about certain hitters opposed to others,” Minier said. “For the most part we have that conversation before the game. … We have a solid game plan and I think we just kind of carry that over. We can't expect these guys to do the exact same thing. Each game is a little bit different than the game before. We just have to adjust on the fly, which is the name of the game.”

On Saturday …

The Saltdogs tied an American Association record with 12 runs in the second inning on their way to a series clinching 14-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Haymarket Park.

The big inning tied the mark set in 2007 by the St. Paul Saints, now a Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Alex Steinbach started the scoring with an RBI single, and Skyler Weber capped it off with a two-run blast for his third home run of the season. Weber finished with three RBIs in the second inning, adding a sacrifice fly as the Saltdogs batted around.

Matt Goodheart had an RBI double in the 12-run outburst, and later added a two-run home run to give the Saltdogs a 14-0 lead after four innings.

Lincoln's pitching held the Canaries scoreless for 16 2/3 innings to start the series before Sioux Falls broke the streak in the eighth inning Saturday with two runs. Sioux Falls added two more runs in the ninth.

Quick hits

"Curt"ain call: Former Saltdog Curt Smith's retirement will be officially recognized by fans Saturday at Haymarket Park. Smith spent 10 seasons with Lincoln, hitting .280 in his final season with the Saltdogs in 2021. He totaled 814 hits, 99 home runs and 153 doubles.

Last 10: The Saltdogs have produced 43 RBIs and 15 home runs in their last 10 games played. The team has 82 hits and is batting .252 in that stretch. They are 3-7 in that span.

Fan favorite: Lincoln's 7,602 attendance Friday was the largest in the American Association. The Saltdogs have averaged 3,248 fans per game, which ranks second in the league.

