Around the Bases: Long put in offseason work, now it's paying off; Saltdogs hitting well with runners on

Last season, Ryan Long was a mainstay at third base for the Saltdogs.

But 2021 was full of ups and downs.

So far in 2022, he is off to one of the best starts in his career, mainly due to work in the offseason.

“It was getting a good offseason program and finding out what works for me,” Long said. “I was just doing what I need to do off the field to prepare myself for success on the field.”

His adjustments in the winter months have him hitting .294 with a pair of home runs in his first 10 games.

“Fine tuning swing stuff and staying strong and staying healthy,” Long said. “Really during the offseason, you have to work on what is going to work for you and what is going to help you stay healthy through an entire 100-game season. So, trying to figure out what plan is going to work for me.”

Brett Jodie had one prior experience with Long before the two came together in Lincoln last season.

“He’s very athletic,” Jodie said. “Plays a great third base and runs the bases and a smart player. He’s a really good ballplayer and happy to have him.”

One of the biggest strengths for Long is not striking out. He has just two in 34 at-bats so far this season. He’s a standout on the Saltdogs team that has the second-least strikeouts in the American Association at 106.

“That is the work that everybody has put in and throughout the offseason like having a good plan and trusting your teammates,” Long said. “And when you play smart baseball like that, you make every out earned. It makes it a lot harder on an opponent.”

Tough plate appearances are one of the things Jodie preaches to his group. And he said that having low strikeout numbers is something that the team takes pride in.

“Something that we always talk about is being a tough out,” Jodie said. “Even if we do strikeout sometimes it could be hard worked. That is definitely something that we value, and it’s very important to give yourself a chance to put the ball in play.”

Quick hits

Clutch hitting: The Saltdogs are one of the best teams hitting with runners on base. So far this season, they are hitting .318 with runners in scoring position and .365 with runners in scoring position with two outs. They are also hitting .429 with the bases loaded.

Lingering injuries: The injury bug is still nagging around the team. Justin Byrd has missed the past week after picking up a hamstring injury against Gary SouthShore. Randy Norris joined Byrd on the disabled list after getting hurt against Gary. Long missed out on Saturday’s game with a day-to-day injury.

Defense needing work: The Saltdogs had a .974 fielding percentage heading into Saturday’s game against Winnipeg, which is fourth-worst in the American Association. They have 11 errors in their 11 games.

