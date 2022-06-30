Around the Bases: Lincoln relievers are getting comfortable, and it's showing

As the Lincoln Saltdogs’ bats have gone quiet over the past two weeks, the bullpen has picked up some of the slack.

The relievers had a rough start to the season, but they were often tasked to enter games early due to rocky starts.

Over the past 10 games, Lincoln relievers have turned in a 1.78 ERA — and manager Brett Jodie says it's about getting comfortable.

“I would say solidifying roles and getting people comfortable, seeing what they have and making some adjustments that are necessary and getting in some type of rhythm,” manager Brett Jodie said. “These guys are working hard every day and getting after it, and it’s really shown out there and their ability to keep our team in it right now.”

Now that the season has reached the midway point, the group has settled in.

“I think we are just grinding headed into the middle of the season,” Lincoln relief pitcher Carter Hope said. “Guys are locked in. They know what they were trying to do, and they are executing pitches. As long as we continue to do that, good results will come.”

Hope is amongst the group of relievers that have thrown well as of late. He said a lot of their success has been seeing the others do well too.

“You feed off success. You see one guy doing his job and you want to follow right in suit,” Hope said. “We push each other to be better every single day. These guys in the clubhouse are great guys and we look to one another for encouragement and motivation and inspiration. We just feed off one another.”

It’s not just two or three guys that have carried the bullpen load. Six of the eight relievers that have pitched in the last 10 have not allowed an earned run.

David Zoz had an ERA over seven in May. It’s 2.08 in June. Josh Norwood has not allowed an earned run since June 18th. Matt Cronin recently joined the team and has pitched 10 scoreless innings.

“You need depth there and we have some more than we did last year,” Jodie said. “We have some guys like Hope and Steffon Moore that are really doing a good job, but we got other guys that are stepping up. We need those guys to come in there and step up and do their jobs.

“We are looking for consistency there and the ability to put them in innings where they can succeed and keep us in there to give us a chance to win. And for the most part that has been happening.”

Hope said there was not anything specific that has turned the tide. They know what the expectations are — and they are focused on meeting them.

“We haven’t had anything, but maybe nonverbal,” he said. “Just everybody agreeing to do their job, show up and handle their routine and be prepared and ready to go and just feeding off what the next guy is doing.”

