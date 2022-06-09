Around the Bases: Lincoln feeling the love at 'second-to-none' Haymarket Park; Altmann's hot June

Haymarket Park has been a welcomed sight for the Lincoln Saltdogs this season.

After going 32-24 at Haymarket in 2021, Lincoln is off to an 8-2 start at home heading into Thursday's midweek series finale against Chicago.

Saltdog hitters have a .269 batting average and Lincoln pitchers a 3.04 ERA in their home ballpark. Pitcher Kyle Kinman has picked up all three of his victories in 2022 at home and currently holds a 1.69 ERA at Haymarket Park.

“Basically it's not traveling and having the home crowd behind you,” Kinman said. “That helps out a ton. Guys are more comfortable and especially with this playing surface. It's second-to-none in the league (American Association).

Guys have more confidence fielding, the pitchers have more confidence in the defense and it is all just a big circle for us. It helps out big time.”

Kinman, who went 4-1 at Haymarket Park last season, knows how special a home-field advantage can be after helping build and maintain ballparks in the Omaha area in the offseason. His 2.90 ERA last season was tops in the American Association.

“For how many hours and how long the (grounds crew) put in here to make it look as pristine as it is, I tip my cap to them,” Kinman said. “I know exactly what they are going through and the freaking grind that it is. It's tough and it's long hours, but it's worth it, I mean look how gorgeous this field is.”

The Saltdogs have scored 49 runs at home this season with Eddy Martinez and Josh Altmann leading the way with seven apiece.

Add in Hunter Clanin, who is no stranger to Haymarket Park as a frequent visitor when playing for the Cleburne Railroaders from 2018-21. Now, he has the Lincoln fans on his side.

“This is my first year here in Lincoln, but I've been blessed to play against Lincoln a couple years now,” Clanin said. “Every time we came here to play Lincoln it was a grind to play here.

“It's almost like, not to that extent, but Penn State (football) playing in a whiteout. You've got really good fans and momentum. The energy everyone has here; it's an energy you don't see on the road too often.”

Quick hits

Red-hot June: Altmann is batting .435 with four home runs and nine RBIs in six games in June. Justin Byrd has added two home runs, five RBIs and a .400 average.

Around the league: Chicago currently leads the American Association East with a 16-7 overall record. Chicago is 9-1 in its last 10 games with Lincoln handing Chicago its lone defeat Tuesday in a 4-1 rain-shortened contest.

Both Kansas City and Fargo-Moorhead hold a 16-7 record in the league's West division. The Monarchs' power-hitting duo of Jan Hernandez and Matt Adams have both hit 10 of Kansas City's league-leading 47 home runs.

