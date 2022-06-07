Around the Bases: How a local connection helped Doane's Theiler seize chance with Saltdogs

There was not a lot of time between the end of Andy Theiler's college career and his professional debut.

After finishing his career at Doane in the NAIA regionals, Theiler floated his name around to teams, including one he shares a local connection with.

Theiler grew up in Arlington, which is also where Lincoln Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer calls home.

“I finished playing and then afterward it was just a process of getting in touch with teams and seeing who needed outfielders,” Theiler said. “Most tryouts and most (teams) set their rosters in April. I was still midseason. I didn't have the chance to get to go to very many, so it was more of a matter to see who needed some. I got a chance to work out here and they needed some outfielders up in Winnipeg. I was fortunate enough to come help them.

“Scott Hamre, a good friend and old coach of mine, knew Charlie from the Arlington connections that they had.”

The Doane product graduated in 2021 with a degree in biology, and is now on his way to a master's in business administration. Meanwhile, he's trying to continue his baseball career any way he can.

During a two-week window of not playing baseball, Theiler focused on staying in shape.

“Mainly (Doane) helped me get the reps and get some exposure. Obviously, this is a completely different level than I was at,” Theiler said. “It really helped me get the foundation for the skills I might need and now try and perfect at the next level. Coach (Josh Oltmans) did a great job of making sure I got plenty of reps over the years. It was just a matter of learning the game, which I am still doing.”

Theiler has yet to play in front of the Saltdogs home crowd, he but has already made noise with his bat. He went 3-for-12 over three games in Winnipeg, and had a key hit in Lincoln's win Friday.

“I just tried to take it for what it was and not make it more than what it was,” Theieler said. “It was just a baseball game. It's meant to be fun and I just tried to enjoy it. You never know when your last baseball game is going to be, so I just take nothing for granted and just go have fun each and every chance that I can.”

Utility Byrd: Justin Byrd is back playing defense for the first time since returning from the injured list, but it is not at his normal left-field spot. Byrd is set made his first career appearance at first base Tuesday as Lincoln hosted Chicago at Haymarket Park.

New faces: Along with Theiler joining the Saltdogs, Lincoln has signed Alex Steinbach, who played third base Tuesday. Lincoln also released Jacob Olson and Sherman Graves. With the release of Olson, Skyler Weber is the only active catcher on the Saltdog roster.

