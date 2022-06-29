Around the Bases: Helping youngsters helps Saltdogs OF Norris keep game fun; Cougars shut out Saltdogs

Randy Norris is trying to find himself inside the game of baseball. He's also doing it at the youth level.

After the current Lincoln Saltdog outfielder was released by the San Francisco Giants organization, where Norris reached the High-A level, the 24-year-old hung the cleats up for the first time.

That allowed Norris to stay in the game of baseball — this time as a coach.

“I went into coaching in another organization with some kids,” Norris said. “I saw they weren't getting what they needed and I just decided to take it upon myself to kind of take what I had left in savings and throw it into this organization for kids. … The main thing is just trying to change the way baseball is played on the youth level.

“That has kind of helped me out a lot to help me find my fun again inside the game of baseball. Being around these kids every single day. I'm doing lessons at D-Bat inside of Lincoln every day that I'm home. I don't take any days off at all. I like being around kids and teaching kids how to play the game the right way. That helps me stay as a baseball player light-headed in a way of not getting down on myself and keep this game fun.”

After coming out of retirement to join the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League in 2021, Norris could not stay off the injured list.

Norris pulled his hamstring three different times and hung the cleats up once again.

That led to a phone call with Lincoln manager Brett Jodie before the start of the 2022 season.

“Jodie just gave me a call and a chance to prove myself,” Norris said. “I really didn't have the chance to just show who I was as a baseball player. Brett gave me a call and told me he was going to bring me in and give me a chance and here I am.

“I talked to Brett a good three to four times during the offseason. Pretty long conversations that I love to have with my managers. He was trying to get a feel for who I am and what kind of player I was. … The conversations I had with him were probably some of the best conversations I've had in the baseball world.”

Norris is batting .296 for Lincoln heading into Wednesday's game against Kane County. He has one home run and seven RBIs playing primarily as the Saltdogs' leadoff hitter. The Winston-Salem State product is also batting .326 in June.

On Wednesday …

The Saltdogs were shut out for the third time in seven games, this time in a 5-0 loss to Kane County at Haymarket Park.

The Cougars scored all five of their runs with two outs, including two-run blasts in the top of first and ninth innings. Kane County also hit a two-out homer in the third.

Skyler Weber and Hunter Clanin each had two of the Saltdogs' eight hits. Greg Minier went six innings for Lincoln, allowing three runs while striking out five.

Lincoln and Kane County conclude the series Thursday at 7 p.m.

Home mound: Lincoln is sporting a 3.54 earned-run average at Haymarket Park over 22 games. Opponents are hitting just .239 against the Saltdogs pitching staff at home.

Groovin' Long: Ryan Long has 11 multihit games for the Saltdogs. That is tied for the most on the club with former Lincoln outfielder Justin Byrd. Long has added 23 RBIs.

