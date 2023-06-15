Josh Roeder stepped on the mound as a Lincoln Saltdog for the first time in the 2023 season, but his career began at Haymarket Park long before.

A staple out of the Nebraska bullpen from 2013-15, Roeder wants to close out his career where it all began — on the Haymarket mound.

Roeder, a New York Yankees draft pick in 2015, still holds the Husker record for career saves (33) and his marks of 15 saves (2015) and 12 (2014) rank second and seventh most in a single season, respectively.

“I think that was the plan all offseason, honestly,” Roeder said. “Just getting healthy, coming back to a place where I was familiar with. Obviously, the comfortability was going to be there, but I've always wanted to return to Haymarket before my career was over. Whether it's coming soon or five years from now this is where I want to end it.”

It's a field that Roeder likes playing at — Haymarket Park, for its part, has been named the American Association's "Best Playing Field" for 21 consecutive years.

“Anywhere I've played and all the places I've been, there is one field that always resonates and just feels most like home and it's definitely this field,” Roeder added. “Professional baseball started for me here in terms (of) I was drafted out of here. For me, it's start here and end here.”

After three years with the short-season Single-A Staten Island Yankees between 2015-17, Roeder moved on to the Miami Marlins organization in 2018-19, where he reached Double-A Jacksonville.

Roeder did not play in 2020 due to the pandemic and recovered from a flexor strain in 2022.

Despite a 1-4 record in six starts, Roeder has a 3.08 earned-run average and has recorded just four walks over his last four outings in 25 2/3 innings. The Plano, Texas, native has gone at least six innings in three of his last four starts, including back-to-back seven-inning performances.

“For me mentally I think it's just attacking the zone,” Roeder said. “That's how it's always kind of always been. I've never really thrown hard and never really going to overpower anybody. Just embracing who I am as a pitcher and just knowing I'm just going to have to get ground balls. Strikeouts are a plus, so my main goal when I step on the mound is to fill up the strike zone and move the ball to different places and force the hitters to put the ball in play. It's worked pretty dang well this far.”

Roeder is expected to be Lincoln's starter Saturday against Sioux City at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln begins a three-game series Friday against the Explorers, marking the Saltdog's third consecutive home series.

Dogs rally: On Thursday, the Saltdogs rallied back against Lake Country behind a Nick Anderson grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 11-8. Steffon Moore went unblemished in the ninth with 2 strikeouts to close it out. Lincoln won its second consecutive series for the first time in 2023, taking 2-of-3 from the DockHounds.

Quality in quantity: Lincoln had four consecutive quality starts before Wednesday's outing from Tanner Brown ended that stretch. The starting rotation tossed 27 innings and sported a 1.67 ERA in that stretch. The Saltdogs had just two quality starts in 27 games prior, both belonging to Roeder.

Home and home: Lake Country's visit to Haymarket Park will be the only time the DockHounds visit Lincoln in the regular season. Lincoln travels to face Lake Country Aug. 4-6 in the Saltdogs' only trip to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

Photos: Saltdogs finish home series against Lake Country