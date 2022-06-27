Around the Bases: Former Arkansas standout Goodheart finding consistency with Saltdogs

From countless batting practices before games to lengthy road trips, Matt Goodheart had seen plenty during a strong college career at Arkansas.

Goodheart, who now plays for Lincoln, was a first-team Southeastern Conference selection in 2021 and made the all-tournament team in the Fayetteville Regional, which ended in the Razorbacks beating Nebraska in the third game of a best-of-three series last June.

But the next level dealt him a curve.

“It's definitely not the easiest adjustment to make,” Goodheart said. “Competition-wise was really the easiest of the adjustments. It was more so adjusting to the way of life. Different settings, living conditions and environments. I went from Northwest Arkansas to down to Florida for minor league ball where it was an everyday thing six (or) seven days a week. I got a little time off before I came up here.”

Goodheart is hitting .253 through 29 games with the Saltdogs, the latest stop on a long-winding road.

He started at San Jacinto (Tex.) Community College in Houston before transferring to an Arkansas squad led by former Husker baseball coach Dave Van Horn.

After his time in Arkansas, Goodheart earned a minor-league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in July 2021 before eventually being released in April.

Goodheart made a quick connection with his former collegiate coach before stepping into Haymarket Park.

“It was pretty brief, but I caught (Van Horn) after one of (Arkansas') home games,” Goodheart said. “He just talked about the park and Lincoln as a town. He had good things to say and I was excited.”

Since joining Lincoln, Goodheart has been a steady producer with 24 hits, 21 RBIs and six doubles. Goodheart recorded a season-high five RBIs on Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Though his bat has never seemed to waver, Goodheart is starting to get comfortable at an unfamiliar position.

Goodheart spent a lot of time as Arkansas' designated hitter after suffering an injury in 2019 that required surgery after diving back into first base on a pickoff attempt. When he wasn't hitting, he played outfield.

“I hadn't had a lot of experience (at first base) until I signed a pro contract,” Goodheart said. “Most of the time I spent at Arkansas was in the outfield. Whenever I signed with the Phillies they liked me more in the infield. … I tried to get comfortable there and now I find myself a lot more comfortable because of the experience now compared to then.

"There is definitely an adjustment there."

On Monday ...

It took some words from Lincoln skipper Brett Jodie, but then Steffon Moore settled in on the mound and shut the door in the top of the ninth with two runners on to preserve a 3-2 victory for Lincoln over Kane County Monday at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln's win ends a four-game losing streak as Moore retired the final three batters to pick up his third save of the season since becoming the Saltdogs' closer.

Hunter Clanin finished with an RBI double and a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the seventh to help Lincoln regain a 3-2 lead. Clanin's double in the second inning gave the Saltdogs an early 1-0 lead, before Ryan Long helped knot the score 2-2 with a run-producing single in the sixth.

Garett Delano tossed seven innings to pick up his first victory of the season.

Lincoln and Kane County continue the series Tuesday at 7 p.m.

