Around the Bases: Delano 'used to' starring as a two-way player, now breaking out for Saltdogs

Garett Delano wrapped up his college career at Mercer and joined the Lincoln Saltdogs last July after being named a finalist for the John Olerud Award, given to the best two-way player in college baseball.

In his debut season, Delano impressed. He pitched to a 3.55 earned-run average in 38 innings and hit .196 in 51 at-bats.

But in 2022, he has broken out, hitting .394 so far this season and has been a rock in the starting rotation.

“It’s been nice (to be back),” Delano said. “I was not sure exactly where I would be playing, but (manager Brett) Jodie said he was still going to let me hit. It’s nice to be in the lineup pretty often and being able to stay consistent.”

Throughout his whole career, Delano has found himself playing as both a pitcher and in the field. This season, he has played second base, right field and been the designated hitter as well as being a starting pitcher.

Making the jump to professional baseball has taught him to be focused on staying healthy with the workload.

“I have done this my whole life. I’m used to it,” Delano said. “The main thing as I have got into pro ball was making sure that I do my rehab and stuff in the training room the day after I throw to keep the soreness out.”

Jodie said that he could see the progress Delano made over the offseason. And that progress has made it tough to find a spot in the lineup every day for Delano because of how valuable he is.

“He looked like he worked really worked hard in the offseason to get stronger and looks more comfortable now,” Jodie said. “He has pitched really well this year and he has been extremely productive at the plate, so it has been a pleasant surprise. We know he is athletic, but to be able to come and contribute the way he has in both capacities has been huge.”

Delano joined a class of three undrafted free agents that signed last summer along with Ben Wereski and David Zoz. All three were crucial down the stretch.

This season, the Saltdogs have gone to the college route more, signing Andy Theiler, Alex Steinbach and Elijah Johnson. They have each made an impact this year so far.

College scouting is something Jodie has not used as much before his stint in Lincoln, but it has paid off well so far.

“It’s tough because you have to do as much research as you can and some of it translates here, some of it not,” Jodie said. “It is hard to project what guys are going to do in this league. But it’s definitely worth taking the chance if he can adapt and learn and listen to you to try and get better.”

Quick hits

New guy, big waves: Johnson turned a few heads in his professional debut Thursday, throwing five innings and allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Johnson signed after playing collegiately at Bellevue, where he was an NAIA first-team All-American in 2022.

Streak ends: Reliever Steffon Moore’s scoreless- innings streak ended at 12 1/3 Thursday. He allowed a solo home run in the sixth inning. Moore has been one of the better bullpen arms with his now 0.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.