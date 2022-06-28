Around the Bases: Change in mindset and scenery make a difference for Clanin; early homers doom Saltdogs

After playing the last two and a half seasons in Cleburne, Texas, big changes in Hunter Clanin’s life made him want to move closer to his offseason home in South Dakota.

Clanin’s fiancé, Paige, is living there. The two are expecting their first child, a girl, in August.

With everything off the field going on, Clanin wanted to be closer to home. He talked with Lincoln Saltdogs players Greg Minier and Josh Altmann before giving manager Brett Jodie a call expressing his interest in playing for his team this season.

“I wanted to be a little closer to my family and a little change of scenery,” the 26-year-old outfielder said. "I love the fans and I love the folks in Cleburne. No animosity. I still have a great relationship with all those people. I felt like I needed to (be) closer.

“Absolutely zero regrets for anything. For all the changes that have gone on, I’m super grateful for (bench coach TJ Zarewicz), (hitting coach Adam Donachie), Jodie and everyone on this team.”

Everything that has happened in Clanin’s life over the past year has changed the way he looks at baseball on the field.

“A lot of things changed my life over in the offseason and it put a lot of things in perspective for me,” he said. “The fact that we are actually playing a game and there is a lot of more important things. I still care and have endless amounts of passion for the game, but it put things in perspective.”

The new mindset has helped him blossom into a key player this season. He has a career-high batting average (.293) and he is hitting for more power than before (career-best .529 slugging percentage).

“The little things in the game that typically get under your skin or change up the way that you look at your next at-bat, or the next pitch or the next game,” Clanin said. “It put all that into perspective for me. It changed the way that I go about it and I think that it’s helped me out for the better in a positive way.”

During his playing days, Jodie said he was all-in on baseball. But the big life events that come up during the journey really shape the way you look at the game.

“As I have gotten older, you get a wife and kids and stuff, you become more well-rounded and put each thing in its place,” he said. “When you are here, this is the most important thing you are doing. But it’s still about having a good time with your teammates and creating memories and understanding there is more to life.”

Jodie noticed Clanin’s tools, notably his athleticism and power, after playing a dozen games against each other last season.

The deal to acquire Clanin, which Jodie said was very complicated and involved moving players to other leagues to complete, has paid off. Outside of having the standout statistics, Clanin has played in 34 of 40 games, which is second on the team.

“I thought he was a freakish type of athlete, which is a good thing,” Clanin said. “I did everything in my power to make sure that (deal) would happen. Very excited to have him because he’s doing all the things that we tried to counteract last year for us. It’s good to have him on our side.”

Much like a season ago, the Saltdogs have hit a little bit of a June lull. Despite everything going on off the field, Clanin is ready to be a leader to replicate the second half playoff-push Lincoln had in 2021.

“A lot of the young guys don’t really know what it’s like to go through that little spurt and push through it yet,” he said. “A lot of the veterans on the team are keeping the hopes up and showing them, it doesn’t last forever. As long as we stick to our plan and trust the process, it will all work out.”

On Tuesday …

A night after snapping their four-game losing streak, the Saltdogs fell right back into a hole with a 4-1 loss to Kane County.

Two early homers by the Cougars were the difference. Dylan Busby hit a three-run shot in the fourth to boost the lead.

The Saltdogs did not reach base until there were two outs in the fourth. Ryan Long had a two-out RBI double in the sixth to get them on the board, but was thrown out stretching for third.

They had a chance in the ninth after getting a leadoff single and walk, but did not get anything else.

Josh Norwood had another great outing in relief, going 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

The third of game of the series is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Minier the All-Star: Second-year Saltdog pitcher Greg Minier was selected to the American Association’s All-Star Game on Monday. It is set to take place July 12 in Chicago.

Minier, who before last year had not pitched in two years, is fourth in the league among qualified pitchers with a 2.61 earned-run average and has 34 strikeouts.

“He just really hit the ground running,” Jodie said. “I’m very happy with his progression and what he has been able to obtain. He has had a lot of success so far and he deserves the opportunity.”

Minier is the lone Saltdog in the game so far. Reliever Steffon Moore is in a fan vote for the final spot on the West team.

