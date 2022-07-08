Around the Bases: Caulfield brings a 'spark' to Saltdogs' lineup as Byrd's replacement

Pat Caulfield got a call from Lincoln Saltdogs general manager Charlie Meyer on June 28.

The team was needing another outfielder after the departure of Justin Byrd and they wanted to bring Caulfield in. So, the outfielder, who played collegiately for Nevada this spring, hopped on a plane two days later and made his debut for the team in Fargo on July 1.

Since joining, Caulfield has been one of the Saltdogs' best hitters. In his first six games, he is hitting .429 with four extra-base hits and a pair of RBIs.

“Just being on time with fastballs and not coming off that,” Caulfield said. “I’m a fastball hitter. There are guys with good stuff out here, so you can’t really think about that. Once it leaves the pitcher’s hand, it’s just fastball.

“So, staying on that and then just adjusting. There is going to be better stuff here than college. That is all I really thought about, just ambushing.”

Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said it is hard to find a replacement for Byrd’s production. But he loves the spark that Caulfield has brought into the team in that spot.

“He’s brought some good energy, some good life,” Jodie said. “We love the energy. It’s tough to replace a Justin Byrd, so you got to find some guys, maybe adapt to it, and to figure out what you are going to do. Maybe you need to bring in a guy just to create a spark or do something, and he has definitely done that.”

Turning pro before the MLB Draft, which is a week away, was something that went through Caulfield’s head, but keeping draft eligibility gave him the insurance to make the jump now.

Caulfield’s transition from college to professional baseball was made a lot easier thanks to having two older brothers, who have both played in independent leagues. He talks with them every day and shares what he has learned and they share other advice.

“I kind of know the ins and outs of everything that goes on,” Caulfield said. “That helps my transition a lot. I already know some of the answers and some of the questions a normal rookie would have. I think that has helped me a lot for sure.”

The tools that Caulfield has check all the boxes in what Jodie is looking for in an outfielder: a multi-faceted player that may not have an elite skill but can do a lot of things well.

“He has that speed factor, he’s able to drive in some runs, got a little bit of pop, can play all three outfield positions,” Jodie said. “He just has a lot of tools and the eagerness and desire to get after it, wants to work and want to play hard and so that’s what we are about. We are going to see how that stacks up, and so far, so good.”

On Friday ...

An entertaining ninth inning overshadowed an otherwise lackluster offensive performance on Friday night as the Saltdogs dropped their series opener to Kansas City 4-2.

The Saltdogs put runners on first and second with no outs when Hunter Clanin drove in a run to pull within two. A double play and strikeout ended the game.

Lincoln only had four hits on the night.

Kansas City scored three of its four runs on solo homers in the win.

Garett Delano struck out seven in five innings on the mound, allowing two runs.

The Saltdogs and Monarchs continue their series Saturday at 7 p.m.

Quick hits

Lineup warming up: Outside of Caulfield, the entire team, up and down, is starting to find some more depth.

Over the last 10 games, the Saltdogs are hitting .270 as a team. That is better than the .256 they hit in June.

Players like Welington Dotel, Skylar Weber and Eddy Martinez are starting to find their strides as the team hits the halfway point of the season.

“It’s very rare that you have everybody going, but it is moving in that direction,” Jodie said. “We went through a little spell there where we weren’t seeing it great, but we are starting to put together some better ABs together collectively and that is what you want. You want to be tough outs. The more we have everyone on the same page, it improves our chances of winning and it makes it tough on the opposing team.”