Around the bases: Byrd back from Mexico for another playoff race; RedHawks shut out Lincoln

Justin Byrd has had plenty of opportunities along his baseball career.

Some of those were just too good to pass up when the opportunity came knocking.

Byrd is back with the Lincoln Saltdogs for the first time since he joined the Oaxaca Guerreros of the Liga de Mexicana Beisbol in late June, and he's bringing back a playoff attitude.

“Going to Mexico was essentially an opportunity you can't pass up,” Byrd said. “At this point in my career, I just turned 30, I have no affiliated time. It's been a long road through the American Association to have this opportunity. When something like this comes up, to experience something new, a different part of the world and a different culture, baseball at a high level, it was definitely something you can't turn down.

“It was something I was eager to experience. Now that I've experienced it and going and playing and finishing the season there, having the opportunity to come back to Lincoln was always definitely in the back of my mind.”

Byrd batted .388 over 34 games and chipped in 33 RBIs in his stint with Oaxaca as the Guerreros just missed the playoffs.

But his playoff run isn't over. Lincoln is currently in fifth place of the American Association West, one spot shy of the playoffs, with 25 games to play. LincThe Saltdogs are a half-game back of Sioux City for the fourth playoff spot in the West Division.

“I played 34 games there (in Mexico),” Byrd said “We were in playoff contention the whole time. I went in with the desire to win and the desire to help the team make the playoffs. We fell short of that goal. … You always want to win and you always want to make the playoffs. Coming back here with these guys and feeling the energy and just how excited these guys are to play. To make the playoffs here in Lincoln is something we haven't done in a while and something we strive to do each year. This year specifically we are in a good spot right now to make a push these last 25 games.”

Byrd was hitting .379 in the American Association over 24 games with seven home runs and 20 RBIs.

On Tuesday …

Fargo-Moorhead's John Silviano gave the RedHawks the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory at Haymarket Park.

After Lincoln starter John Bezdicek allowed five hits and struck out four in five innings work, Silviano gave Lincoln relief pitcher Josh Norwood a rude welcome with a solo blast to left field on Norwood's seventh pitch of the sixth inning. Silviano worked a 2-1 count before fouling off three consecutive pitches.

The RedHawks outhit Lincoln 9-6.

The two teams meet again Wednesday for second game of the series and their fifth meeting in the last five games. Lincoln took a 2-1 series win over the weekend in Fargo, North Dakota.

Another week, another award: After Saltdog pitcher Greg Minier was awarded league honors last week for pitcher of the month of July and pitcher of the week, Garett Delano was named the American Association pitcher of the week Monday. Delano tossed six shutout innings and struck out five in his last start Aug. 6 against Fargo-Moorhead.

Not wild: The Saltdogs have thrown just 26 wild pitches this season, the fewest in the league. Milwaukee is the second with 34.