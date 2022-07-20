Around the Bases: Altmann's big bat continues to lift Saltdogs; Lincoln rallies past Sioux City after benches clear

Josh Altmann has provided record-pacing stats for nearly two seasons for the Lincoln Saltdogs, but that's not what the American Association All-Star wants to talk about.

He's more interested in his love for the game. That's what fuels his motivation — not awards or recognition.

Altmann, the Saltdogs' franchise leader for home runs in a single season (29), has been Mr. July — he's hitting .304 with 15 RBIs, 13 runs and four doubles this month. Altmann has also homered three times in seven games since returning from representing the Saltdogs in the league's All-Star Game.

The 28-year-old Altmann has played the game the same way for nearly two decades.

“It's definitely a lot harder the more you play this game,” Altmann said. “Baseball is a very hard game to play (and) it's definitely rude in some failure. However, to be able to play this game every single day and to play this game at your highest level, you have to have a short-term memory and play this game like a kid.

“Last time I checked and you go out to the sandlot and play with your buddies, playing Wiffle ball and stuff like that, no one is keeping stats and no one is keeping score. You're just having fun and trying to compete. Right now to be able to go out there and have fun is allowing me to play free and easy. That's the way it's supposed to be played.”

Altmann's style of play has always caught the eye of Lincoln manager Brett Jodie. Altmann is the kind of player that can carry the load through an important stretch.

“We know he is that guy that can put the team on his back at times,” Jodie said. “That is not what we are requiring. We need a complete lineup if we are going to be really good, but we definitely know what he is capable of. (Altmann) has come up with some big hits here lately. I'm just looking for him to do his part. Not any more or any less. Just come in here and do his thing.”

On Wednesday …

The Saltdogs' 9-4 victory Wednesday at Haymarket Park over Sioux City looks like a typical game on the score card.

Lincoln scored nine runs on seven hits, while Sioux City produced four runs on four hits.

But it was the sixth inning that produced all the fireworks.

In the bottom of the sixth, the benches cleared and Lincoln bench coach T.J. Zarewicz and right fielder Welington Dotel were both ejected. After that, Skyler Weber broke the game open with his second grand slam of the season. Lincoln scored six runs in the inning to give the Saltdogs a 9-2 lead.

Following Weber's grand slam, Sioux City pitcher Brandon Brosher and pitching coach Bobby Post were both ejected.

The Saltdogs benefited from 11 walks, with Matt Goodheart tying a Saltdogs' single-game record with four.

Lincoln and Sioux City finish the series Thursday at 7 p.m.

An added arm: Tucker Smith returned to Lincoln's rotation for the first time since May 30 after he suffered forearm tightness. Smith made a four-inning appearance in a start against the Explorers on Wednesday.

Tough schedule: Lincoln went into Wednesday's game against Sioux City with a 27-31 record. Lincoln is in the middle of 12 games in 11 days, with two road trips in that span. The Saltdogs played four games in four days at Cleburne, then hosted Sioux City for five games in four days. Lincoln will add a three-game series in three days after the series finale against the Explorers on Thursday.