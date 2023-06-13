Lincoln's Yanio Perez has found the grain in his bat.

In his second stint with the Saltdogs after appearing in the 2021 season, Perez is currently on an eight-game hit streak, recording at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games. His batting average was up to .291 heading into Tuesday's game.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound slugger was instrumental in a needed sweep of Sioux Falls over the weekend, going 6-for-12 with three doubles and six RBIs.

"I've always been working and trying to help the team," Perez said Tuesday through teammate — and translator — Abdallah Aris. "Trying to attack the pitchers all the time and trying to help the team as much as I can. That's what I've always been thinking."

Perez had the walk-off hit in Lincoln's 2-1 win in 10 innings on Sunday, part of a three-hit performance.

"I was always sitting fastball," Perez said. "I was just always trying to get the pitch right in the middle and hit it the opposite way."

After appearing in 58 games for Lincoln in the '21 season, Perez played the final month of the Frontier League in 2022.

The Surprise, Arizona native produced 63 hits, seven doubles and seven home runs for the Saltdogs in his debut season with Lincoln and has always had Haymarket Park and the Saltdogs on the back of his mind.

"It was an easy choice to be back here," Perez said. "I'm really close to the manager (Brett Jodie) and I'm always in contact with him. We have really good communication and I got the chance to start with a team from the beginning. It feels really good.

"It's incredible to be back here. (Lincoln) is a great place and the team. I'm just happy to be back and play in the (American Association) again."

Perez made his season debut May 19 against Gary SouthShore in Lincoln's home opener at Haymarket Park and added a season-high three hits in Sunday's victory. Perez has had five multi-hit games thus far.

Familiar Foe: Starting a three-game series against Lake Country on Tuesday, Aaron Takacs will have faced his two former clubs in back-to-back series. Takacs played 40 games with Lake Country in 2022, and appeared in 53 for Sioux Falls, combining for 93 games and 105 hits.

New Marshall in town: Lincoln signed catcher Marshall Awtry (East Tennessee State). Saltdogs reliever R.J. Freure and outfielder Connor Panas are currently inactive representing Team Canada at the Pan-Am Games. Awtry played in 24 games for ETSU, making 18 starts and hit .210 with 13 hits, five home runs, three doubles and a triple.