Nate Samson's 18-year baseball career has taken him around the world. Still, the Lincoln second baseman is still making new memories.

“It started at a young age,” Samson said. “At 3 years old, I was watching my dad (Fred Samson) play with the Texas Rangers and mimicking guys like Pudge Rodriguez and meeting guys like Nolan Ryan and those guys. I just fell in love with the game.”

Samson still appreciates the game, and he's still producing, too. He smacked a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Saltdogs a 10-7 win against Kansas City on Tuesday.

It was the Orlando, Florida, native's second home run of the season.

“Tons of memories, but one that is fresh in my mind is the go-ahead home run in Kansas City,” Samson said. "Those are rare moments. Those are rare moments that happen, and I was very thankful. That's going to stick in my mind for a long time."

Samson's career started in 2006, making his debut in the Arizona League in the Chicago Cubs organization before playing 64 games between Single-A Peoria and High-A Daytona, hitting .254 with 22 RBIs.

From there, Samson jumped from Double-A to Triple-A in 2012. He joined the American Association with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2013.

Samson, 35, spent the next decade in Sioux City while making moves to the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system (2015), Southern Maryland (2017) and a Winter League appearance in Melbourne in the Australian Baseball League in 2019-20.

Samson, batting .237 with 23 hits and 11 RBIs for Lincoln this season, played six seasons for the Explorers before making the move to Lincoln late in 2022.

“I fell in love with the game and everything about it,” Samson said. “I've been very fortunate enough to play it and I've been playing it the right way, the old school way, for as long as I can remember. I've been very fortunate enough to play it for the last 18 years. I owe it to my family being able to allow me to do that. My wife and daughters are at home doing what they can to allow me be out here and to play. I'm very thankful for that. I'm very fortunate to have a uniform to put on every summer.”

Around the league

RedHawks name captain: Sam Dexter has had a historic week for Fargo-Moorhead. After a walk-off home run in extra innings and a bases-clearing triple that helped the RedHawks end Lake Country's five-game winning streak, Dexter was named Fargo-Moorhead's first-ever team captain Thursday.

Pitching threat: Westin Muir leads a trio of Kane County pitchers and the American Association in earned-run average at 1.61. The Cougars' Jack Fox is second in the league at 1.72, while Tyler Beardsley is third at 2.01.

