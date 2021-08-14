After walk-off win, Saltdogs believe they have found winning formula for playoff push

Lots of home runs and great starting pitching make for a great recipe for a contending team. That is exactly what the Saltdogs have done over the past few weeks.
It was a trend that continued Saturday afternoon, and led to a 7-6, walk-off win over Gary SouthShore at Haymarket Park.
John Richy’s seven innings of four runs allowed (three earned), and two home runs by Curt Smith were enough for the Saltdogs to edge the RailCats.
“What we were preaching (to the pitchers) is just having a chance to win every night,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “We know if we go out and put up zeros, keep ourselves in the ballgame, put some shutdown innings out there and we score, keep the momentum on our side, that we have a good chance.”
Richy’s improvement has been most evident, but everyone in the starting rotation has stepped up. Greg Minier and Kyle Kinman are each top five in the American Association in earned-run average this season. Garret Delano and Ben Wereski have recently built on that, too.
The Saltdogs have the best ERA in the league in August at 3.43. They were sixth as a team in July.
“I mean, they are being awesome,” Smith said. “They have been giving us a great chance to win, so that is all we can ask for.”
The long ball started to come together during July and has continued through August. The Saltdogs have 15 homers in 12 games so far this month and are second in the league with 94 this season.
“I think that is the team we have,” Smith said. “Anybody can hurt you from (one through nine) and anyone in the lineup can hit it out at any time. If you don’t do the job, then the next guy got your back.”
Yanio Perez, who signed in June, delivered a big day Saturday to help the Saltdogs with a walk-off single and a two-run double. The addition of him and a few others have sparked the team. It’s part of the reason the Dogs sit second in the South Division now and are in the thick of the playoff conversation.
“I like the group we have had all year, but then you make a couple additions. … Then you kind of get it how you want it,” Jodie said. “They are a great group that has really gelled together, and they want it. So, we are going to fight for everything we got.”
Photos: Lincoln Saltdogs host Gary SouthShore to open series
