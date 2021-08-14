After walk-off win, Saltdogs believe they have found winning formula for playoff push

Lots of home runs and great starting pitching make for a great recipe for a contending team. That is exactly what the Saltdogs have done over the past few weeks.

It was a trend that continued Saturday afternoon, and led to a 7-6, walk-off win over Gary SouthShore at Haymarket Park.

John Richy’s seven innings of four runs allowed (three earned), and two home runs by Curt Smith were enough for the Saltdogs to edge the RailCats.

“What we were preaching (to the pitchers) is just having a chance to win every night,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “We know if we go out and put up zeros, keep ourselves in the ballgame, put some shutdown innings out there and we score, keep the momentum on our side, that we have a good chance.”

Richy’s improvement has been most evident, but everyone in the starting rotation has stepped up. Greg Minier and Kyle Kinman are each top five in the American Association in earned-run average this season. Garret Delano and Ben Wereski have recently built on that, too.

The Saltdogs have the best ERA in the league in August at 3.43. They were sixth as a team in July.

“I mean, they are being awesome,” Smith said. “They have been giving us a great chance to win, so that is all we can ask for.”