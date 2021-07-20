Volleyball at the... rodeo? Participants welcome break from competition with easygoing tournament

Tuesday afternoon was the start of the volleyball tournament at the National High School Rodeo Finals, with first- and second-round action.

All 54 states and nations that are competing in the rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center were represented in the tournament, with teams playing to 11 points in best-of-three matches.

The first few matches of the tournament provided a break from the rodeo events and some time to have a little fun.

As one parent said, “We have never picked up a volleyball before, but they are definitely enjoying this a lot.”

Competition brings the most out of everyone. A group of Idaho parents started a chant for their squad. A pair of participants from Idaho’s bench started some friendly trash talk and attempting to distract other players. Some yelling broke out during one match between two teams.

The Nebraska team took on Mexico in the first round, showing the lightheartedness of the competition with laughs and cheers. Nebraska won that match and advanced into the third round to face Wyoming on Wednesday.

