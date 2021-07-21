Some Nebraskans riding high at rodeo

After the Wednesday morning session, awards were handed out for top-10 finishes for the first round of events (Sunday evening through Wednesday morning) at the National High School Finals Rodeo, with several Nebraskans getting awards.

In tie-down roping, Matthew Miller from Callaway finished first and Trace Travnicek from Minatare was ninth. Travnicek will attend Eastern Wyoming on a rodeo scholarship.

In boys cutting, Cody Miller from Broken Bow (Anselmo-Merna high school) finished 10th.

In pole bending, Madison Mills from Eddyville finished eighth.

In goat tying, Jessica Stevens from Creighton placed fourth.

In reined cow horse, Tatum Olson from Bloomfield finished third.

In saddle bronc, Brody McAbee from Ansley was eighth and Dean Schroder from Taylor 10th.

They’ll each compete again later in the week in hopes of qualifying for the finals on Saturday.

Announcers enhance experience: The rodeo provides a good fan experience. From the covered grandstand there are two arenas visible, so there is almost always something to watch.