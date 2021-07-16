Meeting in the middle: Oregon cutter, Florida barrel racer live on separate coasts but are tied by rodeo, Lincoln

Olivia Davison and Emily Bomann live about as far apart as you can get in the United States. But one thing will bring the two closer together — rodeo.

Davison, who lives in Oregon, and Bomann, who is from Florida, will both compete for the first time at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which begins Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center.

Bomann, a junior, competes in the Alabama High School Rodeo Association and is entered in barrel racing, while Davison qualified for the national finals by placing second in the cutting event — which requires a rider and horse to separate cattle from the herd — at the Oregon state finals in Prineville. Davison will be going into her senior year.

“I've showed (animals) basically all of my life,” Davison said. “My best friend Layla (Knight) is actually Miss Oregon High School Rodeo this year and she has wanted me to do rodeo forever because she's always done it. I wanted to try and do the cutting and then we realized there was cutting within the rodeo.”

“Honestly, I'm still kind of in shock. I didn't really think that I'd be here. I guess hard work pays off.“

Though Davison has always been around showing animals, Bomann is on the opposite end of the spectrum.