Meeting in the middle: Oregon cutter, Florida barrel racer live on separate coasts but are tied by rodeo, Lincoln

Olivia Davison and Emily Bomann live about as far apart as you can get in the United States. But one thing will bring the two closer together — rodeo.
Davison, who lives in Oregon, and Bomann, who is from Florida, will both compete for the first time at the National High School Finals Rodeo, which begins Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center.
Bomann, a junior, competes in the Alabama High School Rodeo Association and is entered in barrel racing, while Davison qualified for the national finals by placing second in the cutting event — which requires a rider and horse to separate cattle from the herd — at the Oregon state finals in Prineville. Davison will be going into her senior year.
“I've showed (animals) basically all of my life,” Davison said. “My best friend Layla (Knight) is actually Miss Oregon High School Rodeo this year and she has wanted me to do rodeo forever because she's always done it. I wanted to try and do the cutting and then we realized there was cutting within the rodeo.”
“Honestly, I'm still kind of in shock. I didn't really think that I'd be here. I guess hard work pays off.“
Though Davison has always been around showing animals, Bomann is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
“I've always been interested in it,” said Bomann, who represents Alabama at the finals because she lives near the Florida-Alabama border. “My family has done rodeo all their lives and I kind of grew up with it. … I watched a lot of girls run at the (National Finals Rodeo) … It's always been a dream of mine to compete and run against the girls and try and win. That's what got me into it.”
But even growing up nearly 3,000 miles apart from each other, Davison and Bomann are very similar in and out of rodeo competitions.
“I spend probably two hours with my personal horse every day,” Davison said. “Little Boogie Ray — I call him Little Ray — I ride him bareback literally everywhere. We go swimming in the river and have gone on a couple trail rides. He's still pretty young (5 years old), but I've taken other horses on trail rides and stuff like that.”
Bomann spends a little more time with her two barrel horses (Mazey and Uzi), but also likes to take her horses on adventures in the river and rides through the pasture.
“In my opinion, if you're in the arena 24/7 and that's all your horse thinks about, that's all they are going to want to do,” Bomann said. “That leads to alleyway issues (and) problems down the road. Taking them on trail rides, we work cows on our horses and just get their mind off of sticking to the barrels. It's really good for them to go out and do something other than running barrels.
“If I'm having a bad day I'll try and pick which horse I'll ride. They're both different. Uzi's a little more relaxed on her ride while Mazey is a little more high-strung. I'll stay off of her if I'm having a bad day.”
Lincoln is hosting the National High School Finals Rodeo for the first time. Around 1,700 competitors are expected for the event, which will run through July 24.
There will be 13 rodeo competitions beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday in front of the new grandstand.
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
The Nebraska shortstop and pitcher was taken by the Atlanta Braves Monday in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft.