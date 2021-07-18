'I think rodeo is more hardcore': S-E-M senior makes her fourth trip to rodeo nationals

Mills has been competing in rodeo since junior high and was the only one at S-E-M to compete in rodeo until freshman Jace Rosentrader.

“I think rodeo is more hardcore,” Mills said. “You're out in the heat, and not inside in a gym in air conditioning. Your teammate has a mind of its own and does not speak English. You've got to communicate with it in its own language. I think it takes a lot more work to prepare yourself and an animal that is two times as big as you than it does any other sport.”

But even if Dusty can't tell her exactly how he's feeling, Mills can feel it. He even tried for a post-race hug on the way back to his horse stall.

“Say I'm nervous,” Mills said. “He can feel that. He can feel that because your muscles are tense. I know when he's nervous because he wants to get everywhere really fast.”

And if Dusty could speak it would be, “I want to go home,” Mills said.

Mills, who will attend McCook Community College to study criminal justice, first fell in love with rodeo at the Eddyville rodeo every Fourth of July. Mills plans to give up rodeo during college but may return in a different event. But for now it's one last go at an incredible high school rodeo career.