'I knew it had to be a pretty good run': Callaway's Matthew Miller ties down first-round win at National Finals Rodeo

“I knew it had to be a pretty good run, but it ended up being the round win, so it’s pretty exciting,” Miller said.

Now Miller will have to wait until Friday morning’s performance for his second run in the same event. If he has another good run and his combined two-run total stays ranked in the top 10 of his event, he’ll advance to Saturday, when he could try to win a world championship.

Miller doesn’t do any other sports, so rodeo is one way he represents his high school. He was the only one from his school to make nationals. He competes in more than 20 rodeos a year during both the fall and spring all across the state.

Tie-down roping is the only event he qualified in for nationals.

“I’ve always liked to rope calves,” Miller said. “And when I got into high school I just took it to the next level.”

When Miller was growing up, his dad competed in local rodeos, and Miller wanted to do that, too. He says there’s a great group of people in the sport.

“We usually all become buddies,” Miller said. “If your horse gets hurt, your buddies will offer to let you ride theirs.”

Miller hopes to rodeo in college.