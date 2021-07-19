‘Everybody’s really supportive’: Creighton native Jessica Stevens appreciates local backing in quest for goat tying championship

“You know most of the people competing from your state, and there’s always something to do here,” Stevens said. “I love it, everybody’s cheering each other on and I think it’s pretty awesome that everybody’s really supportive.”

The whole family: Plenty of competitors and their families drove camper vans or RVs several hundred miles to get to the National Finals Rodeo, and with a week’s worth of events on the way, several entire families came to cheer on their participant. That included parents, grandparents and siblings, of course, but several family dogs also wanted to check out the action.

Many of those dogs lounged in the shade to try and stay warm on a hot day, while a lucky few got to ride in golf courts around the grounds.

Home cooking: There may be a strong, ahem, animal smell at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds, but several food vendors were doing their best at putting mouth-watering smells into the air.

Food tents near the grandstand served up signature items such as footlong hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and 1/3-pound cheeseburgers, while treats like snow cones and ice cream became more popular in the afternoon sun.