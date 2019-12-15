Winter excellent time to hunt turkeys

I believe hunting wild turkey in the various seasons of the year makes you a better, more knowledgeable, well-rounded turkey hunter because you gain intimate knowledge of the bird’s behavior.

There are many positives for hunting North America’s largest upland game bird this time of year.

A turkey hunter may be able to get access to private lands that have not been available in the fall because of other hunters pursuing game. There is virtually nobody else hunting wild turkeys in December or January. That could be because of the sometimes brutal cold and snowy weather, or because hunters have yet to discover this opportunity. The birds are also much easier to spot and hear from a distance due to a lack of foliage and the snow blanketing the ground.

In addition, the turkeys tend to lower their guard to danger in winter and become predictable.

Wild turkeys are habitual in winter. They typically roost in the same woodlands, follow the same travel paths and use the same food sources around the same time each day. Variable weather conditions normally have little impact on their routine. Finding roost sites, fresh tracks, feathers or droppings offer great clues to these locations.