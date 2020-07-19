Well-tied knots important for any new angler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A well-tied fishing knot can make the difference between a great day and heartbreak.

For a new angler, landing a nice fish knowing the hook is secured by a strong knot is a satisfying feeling. On the other hand, losing that same fish with a subpar knot is disappointing — and unnecessary.

Beginner anglers only need to learn how to tie a few knots, but they need to know how and why to tie them correctly.

“Tying a good knot is arguably the most important skill the angler can learn,” said Larry Pape, aquatic education specialist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “The knot is the weakest part of the line and, if poorly tied, could result in a lost lure or fish. A bad knot will either pull loose when pressure is put on it or cinch down tight and sever the line.”

Pape says the key to good knots is to practice tying them at home — often — using materials simulating fishing line and a hook eye in a larger scale. Tie a large rope, such as a clothesline, to a key ring, watching the knot develop.

Perfecting your skills at home will allow you to quickly and confidently tie a strong knot at the lake.

For the beginning angler, there are three essential knots.