Water safety is not an accident

The Nebraska state park system offers some fantastic beaches for swimming and wading, and they’re open now.

More than two dozen state recreation areas offer a chance for everyone to catch some rays, play in the sand and cool off in the water of lakes and reservoirs during hot days, as long as COVID-19 health guidelines and measures are followed.

However, drowning is a real danger. Even folks who know how to swim can drown in the wild environs of a lake or reservoir. A drowning can happen fast — sometimes in less than two minutes after a person’s head goes under the water. That leaves very little time for someone to help, especially in the stained water of a lake or reservoir with winds, waves and currents.

Scott Eveland, conservation officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said a drowning is not as it occurs in a movie or TV show. “A drowning happens quickly and quietly and is intensely personal for all involved,” he said.