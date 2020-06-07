Water safety is not an accident

The Nebraska state park system offers some fantastic beaches for swimming and wading, and they’re open now.
More than two dozen state recreation areas offer a chance for everyone to catch some rays, play in the sand and cool off in the water of lakes and reservoirs during hot days, as long as COVID-19 health guidelines and measures are followed.
However, drowning is a real danger. Even folks who know how to swim can drown in the wild environs of a lake or reservoir. A drowning can happen fast — sometimes in less than two minutes after a person’s head goes under the water. That leaves very little time for someone to help, especially in the stained water of a lake or reservoir with winds, waves and currents.
Scott Eveland, conservation officer with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said a drowning is not as it occurs in a movie or TV show. “A drowning happens quickly and quietly and is intensely personal for all involved,” he said.
“That’s why we, as conservation law enforcement officers, are constantly stressing safety and making sure everyone is in compliance with laws and regulations for boating and water recreation,” Eveland said. “For example, paddle craft like kayaks and stand up paddle boards don’t belong inside of swim beach areas, where head injuries to swimmers have been known to occur. Keep the paddle craft in the open waters and wear a life jacket!”
Many drownings and near-drownings take place when a person falls, loses footing or is knocked into the water, so swimmers need to know how to be safe around any dark water source and have a life jacket on and buckled up.
Drowning, which is preventable, is a leading cause of injury-related death in children. Annually, drowning claims the lives of almost 1,000 U.S. youths younger than 20 years, according to American Academy of Pediatrics.
A report from Safe Kids Worldwide and Nationwide’s Make Safe Happen finds that 43% of drownings involving children occur in open water. Drowning in pools makes up 38%. Data shows that drownings can happen even in the presence of an adult, especially if that adult is distracted, tired or compromised by alcohol or drugs.
According to the American Red Cross, ways to prevent drowning include:
* Adequate supervision by an adult who is free of distractions.
* Swimming with a buddy.
* Using a proper-fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device or life jacket.
* Refraining from using alcohol, recreational drugs or mind-altering substances.
* Taking a water survival skills class, boating safety course or swim lessons.
* Entering unknown or shallow water feet first. You do not know what hazards lurk below the surface.
* Learning CPR.
So, now you are ready to buy your state park permit, pack your swimsuit, life jacket, sun block and a picnic lunch, and then come make pleasant memories at a Nebraska state recreation area beach.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
