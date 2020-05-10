Vegetation matters to grouse

He said the eggs are especially vulnerable between when hens lay them to the beginning of incubation in the first weeks of May.

“They lay a full clutch before the hens begin incubating so those eggs are exposed to the elements when the hen is off the nest during the egg-laying process,” he said. “And, it’s that residual cover from the year before that’s providing the concealment and protection for those eggs.”

The vegetation not only provides concealment for the eggs, but also provides shade and shelters them from the sun and harsh weather. The soil of the Sandhills is especially prone to soaking up the sunshine and getting warmer than what the eggs and newly hatched broods can tolerate.

“There’s a thermal range that they can take and still be viable and still hatch,” he said.

Researchers from the University of Nebraska have been conducting a study on this aspect of sharp-tailed grouse nesting ecology in the Sandhills, Schenbeck said. Such research aids in developing management practices on public lands, and helps guide interested private landowners.