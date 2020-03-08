Try corned wild game for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the greatest food holidays of all time, in my opinion.

Think about it. Weighty plates of that savory, salty corned beef (all you can eat), scrumptiously moist cabbage, succulent potatoes, ice-cold Irish beer, leprechauns, shamrocks and swooning to Irish tenors. What could be better?

The Feast of St. Patrick comes around every year and I love everything about it because of my deep roots in Irish-American heritage. However, most of us celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the same old corned beef and cabbage recipe, don’t we?

Boring. I figure it is time to switch things up a bit. I think a little twist on the traditional is in order.

Those of you who hunt most likely have some wild game in your freezer. Well, I have a fantastic recipe for corning wild game that you need to try.

Believe me; the luck of the Irish will be with you using this St. Patrick’s Day recipe.

Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.

