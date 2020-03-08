Try corned wild game for St. Patrick’s Day
View Comments

Try corned wild game for St. Patrick’s Day

{{featured_button_text}}
Corned beef brisket

Beef brisket after brining accordng to O’Wagsy’s Quick Corned Meat recipe for St. Patrick’s Day.

 GREG WAGNER

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the greatest food holidays of all time, in my opinion.

Think about it. Weighty plates of that savory, salty corned beef (all you can eat), scrumptiously moist cabbage, succulent potatoes, ice-cold Irish beer, leprechauns, shamrocks and swooning to Irish tenors. What could be better?

The Feast of St. Patrick comes around every year and I love everything about it because of my deep roots in Irish-American heritage. However, most of us celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the same old corned beef and cabbage recipe, don’t we?

Boring. I figure it is time to switch things up a bit. I think a little twist on the traditional is in order.

Those of you who hunt most likely have some wild game in your freezer. Well, I have a fantastic recipe for corning wild game that you need to try.

Believe me; the luck of the Irish will be with you using this St. Patrick’s Day recipe.

Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.

O’Wagsy’s Quick Corned Meat

3 to 4 pounds deer/elk shoulder or round or beef brisket (cut)

½ cup Morton’s Tender Quick

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons pickling spices (available at most grocery stores)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 teaspoon black pepper

With a fork, pierce meat or thick meat slices thoroughly on both sides. Mix Tender Quick, brown sugar and all spices together. Rub mixture onto all sides of meat. Place meat in plastic bag or bowl, pour in remaining spices. You can be bold and add a little blended Irish whiskey or bourbon whiskey in there to give it some zip. Seal the bag or cover bowl and refrigerate for 48 to 60 hours (more time is even better), turning at least three or four times during the entire curing process. Use as you would corn beef.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News