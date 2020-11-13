 Skip to main content
Trophy deer is in eye of beholder
  • Updated
Deer

What is considered a trophy deer, like this spike buck, can change from hunter to hunter, depending on the circumstances.

 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE, NGPC

The deer harvested by a hunter prompted celebration, but other hunters on social media certainly did not think so.

You see, it was a smaller, younger white-tailed buck. It was a beautiful animal and a great photo of the proud hunter and his deer.

I was one of the first people to “like” the Facebook post, but it did not take long for the naysayers to chastise and ridicule the individual for shooting a basket-racked buck.

A trophy deer truly is in the eye of the beholder.

“For many, the trophies are the memories harvested over years of hunting,” said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor education specialist and assistant division administrator in the Communications Division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Each hunt, characterized by the location, the family and friends we were able to spend time with, that awesome feeling of success … those are real trophies, too.”

As long as that deer was legally acquired and the hunter adhered to the wishes of the landowner, I have no problem with what a licensed deer hunter harvests. It is up to the hunter. And, by the way, let’s leave the overall deer management to the wildlife professionals.

Has deer hunting become all about huge trophy antlers? Maybe we should place some blame on the outdoor media industry, where notable hunters are constantly shooting massive-antlered bucks.

This can be said about hunters who take smaller deer: You do not know his or her background, experience or the hunting scenario.

Perhaps the deer hunter:

* Only had access to a small piece of property.

* Only had a couple of days to hunt.

* Was on public land and not seeing many deer.

* Cuts up his own deer and needs to feed a large family, so was not concerned with a trophy buck.

* Has a physical challenge and that particular deer was nearest for a safe, quick, clean, humane shot.

* Has an empty freezer to fill.

* Shot a deer the gender and age the landowner stipulated.

* Is a newcomer to deer hunting.

I have witnessed newbies drop out of deer hunting or never fully embrace it because they cannot live up to the expectations or standards of what other hunters have expressed to them about what they should shoot.

Asking young or new hunters to pass up on smaller, younger bucks or does is a sure way to turn them off to deer hunting.

When it comes right down to it, a trophy deer is what the hunter wants it to be.

