Trophy deer is in eye of beholder

The deer harvested by a hunter prompted celebration, but other hunters on social media certainly did not think so.

You see, it was a smaller, younger white-tailed buck. It was a beautiful animal and a great photo of the proud hunter and his deer.

I was one of the first people to “like” the Facebook post, but it did not take long for the naysayers to chastise and ridicule the individual for shooting a basket-racked buck.

A trophy deer truly is in the eye of the beholder.

“For many, the trophies are the memories harvested over years of hunting,” said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor education specialist and assistant division administrator in the Communications Division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Each hunt, characterized by the location, the family and friends we were able to spend time with, that awesome feeling of success … those are real trophies, too.”

As long as that deer was legally acquired and the hunter adhered to the wishes of the landowner, I have no problem with what a licensed deer hunter harvests. It is up to the hunter. And, by the way, let’s leave the overall deer management to the wildlife professionals.