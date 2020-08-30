Tips for working with new hunters

Coaching apprentice hunters should start with our own family or friend networks. Be on the lookout, however, for aspiring hunters in all sorts of unexpected places.
It is vital to reach out to new and different audiences who are eager to hunt. Taking a newcomer to the field represents an investment in the future of Nebraska’s hunting heritage and conservation of our natural resources.
For a new hunter, the initial days spent afield are critical. The whole experience needs to go well. If there is frustration, the novice hunter will not want to return.
So, here are some things to know when you’re planning to take that new hunter to the field.
Get newcomers involved in process: It is important for new hunters to understand the process of the hunt from beginning to end. It starts with checking requirements and regulations and goes to organizing gear, target shooting, making decisions where to hunt and how to set decoys and wraps up with cleaning, cooking and eating the healthy quarry.
Wear proper clothing: Novice hunters must be comfortable in the field, and the appropriate clothing for the weather is a must. The layering technique is best, and don’t forget the blaze orange to be seen.
Have your own snacks and drinks: The hunting coach and newcomer must pack their own snacks (and quieter ones at that) and bring some water on the hunting adventure. A couple of sandwiches, some soft granola bars or fruit along with a few bottles of water would be recommended.
Be patient: Don’t make hunting a competitive thing or put pressure on killing an animal. Accent the positives and above all keep the mood lighthearted. Make it fun and social.
Talk to landowners: I always make it a point to have new hunters visit with landowners, especially in Nebraska, where 97% of our land is under private ownership. I’ve even gone as far as to prearrange to have beginner hunters knock on doors and ask landowners for permission to hunt while socially distancing.
Stress safety: Whether it’s muzzle control, unloading the shotgun before crossing fences or knowing the appropriate zones of fire, safety always should be paramount. Regarding pheasant hunting, instruct newcomers not to shoot until the “rooster” command is given.
Adhere to COVID-19 guidelines: Coaching a young hunter still can work fine, just wear approved face masks when in close contact with each other and carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer. Avoid sharing snacks, calls and other items.
Teach and preach conservation: Make certain your novice hunters understand why you’re planning to hunt in a certain area and point out the importance of having proper habitat.
Stop often: With new hunters, if you don’t have a dog for pheasant and quail hunting, walk slowly and try stopping and standing still regularly. This tactic will give newbies a chance to catch their breath and often makes rooster pheasants nervous, causing them to flush for a shot.
Keep the session short: If your kids or beginner hunters have complained about not being in the field for a long enough time to pursue game, you’ve done your job. Don’t wear them out; keep them hungry to come back for another hunting session.
For more tips on coaching new hunters, read my blog, In the Wild, at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/category/in-the-wild.
There are more incentives than ever to get an avid hunter to take a new hunter to the field. Consider entering the Take ’em hunting challenge, which begins Sept. 1. Get all the details at Outdoornebraska.gov/takeemhunting/.
