Tips for working with new hunters

Coaching apprentice hunters should start with our own family or friend networks. Be on the lookout, however, for aspiring hunters in all sorts of unexpected places.

It is vital to reach out to new and different audiences who are eager to hunt. Taking a newcomer to the field represents an investment in the future of Nebraska’s hunting heritage and conservation of our natural resources.

For a new hunter, the initial days spent afield are critical. The whole experience needs to go well. If there is frustration, the novice hunter will not want to return.

So, here are some things to know when you’re planning to take that new hunter to the field.

Get newcomers involved in process: It is important for new hunters to understand the process of the hunt from beginning to end. It starts with checking requirements and regulations and goes to organizing gear, target shooting, making decisions where to hunt and how to set decoys and wraps up with cleaning, cooking and eating the healthy quarry.

Wear proper clothing: Novice hunters must be comfortable in the field, and the appropriate clothing for the weather is a must. The layering technique is best, and don’t forget the blaze orange to be seen.