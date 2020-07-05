Tips for catching July bass

Plastic worm: There are so many prey options in the water in July. From insects and frogs to crayfish and minnows, there is plenty to eat. But there’s nothing that seems to get fish going more than an old standard — the Texas-rigged plastic worm. Whether fished slow and weightless to swimming it through cattails and bulrushes, this weedless option has worked for decades, and will continue to do so. Red and black has been a family favorite for years at lakes across Nebraska and the rest of the country.

Constantly adjust: Fishing in July is so much fun because the spawn is over, autumn seems like a million days away, and you can pattern fish daily — as long as you’re willing to adjust. Pay attention to where you catch each fish, where you don’t and at what depth. Last year while fishing in the Sandhills, my partner and I blitzed largemouth bass above open water submerged vegetation on Day 1, but couldn’t find a fish in that same type of water Day 2. On that day, they couldn’t have been in thicker bulrushes. Same miserably hot weather conditions, different fish locations.

Midday topwater: Topwater isn’t restricted for twilight times. While bass sometimes bury themselves in thick cover in the heat of the day, they are still willing to violently attack nearby prey if given the opportunity. Weedless creature baits, frogs and the like, will provide all the action you need once you convince yourself that they’ll hit on top in the middle of the day. Because they will.

Jeff Kurrus is the editor of Nebraskaland Magazine. Contact him at jeff.kurrus@nebraska.gov.

