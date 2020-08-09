Things to know before you go river tubing this summer

* Beginners should go with more experienced tubers who are familiar with the river, or start with gentler rivers or stretches of rivers. Consider stops and a lunch break, along with public access points that are open for putting in and taking out.

* File a float plan with a family member, friend or neighbor. A float plan includes a description of your tubes and safety equipment, who is on board, where you expect to be and when you expect to be there.

* The usual items on your checklist might include sunblock, insect repellent, biodegradable hand soap, hat, sunglasses, water, snacks, cooler filled with ice, rope and bags for valuables.

* Tubers should be able to swim because there is a risk of getting tipped over and separated from your tube. There is no uniform depth in any of our rivers, so expect to find everything from shallow sandbars to drop-offs, to deep holes, to swift channels, to undertows.

* Be aware of the weather forecast upstream and downstream.

* Protect your feet by wearing shoes, avoid dangling ropes off tubes that can get snagged on objects in the riverbed, and be careful around bridge pilings.

* Be vigilant of other tubers, boaters, anglers and floating debris. Avoid the downstream side of a tipped tube.

A summer float trip is a wonderful opportunity to stay cool, socially distance and have a good time with family and friends. But, planning ahead of time is important.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0