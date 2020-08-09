Things to know before you go river tubing this summer

Leisurely floating on one of Nebraska’s many scenic rivers or streams in an inflated inner tube is a cool, refreshing, relaxing way to enjoy a hot summer day with family and friends.
For those of you planning to float one of Nebraska’s great rivers or streams on inner tubes this summer, here are some important reminders.
* A U.S. Coast Guard-approved, wearable and accessible life jacket is required to be on board (it is technically a vessel) — and preferably worn. Children age 12 and under must wear a life jacket. Also, state law requires all water vessels to carry a noise-making device such as a whistle.
* A risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. Do not tube if you or a member of your household has been exposed to the virus or are exhibiting symptoms.
* Tubers have the lawful right to float the water of rivers and portage around obstructions without causing damage. On the other hand, tubers and other river floaters must have permission from private landowners to access their properties, which include riverbeds, sandbars, riverbanks and any adjacent lands.
* The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has great information for trip planning at OutdoorNebraska.gov/watertrails. Shuttle and inner tube equipment rentals are available through outfitters.
* Beginners should go with more experienced tubers who are familiar with the river, or start with gentler rivers or stretches of rivers. Consider stops and a lunch break, along with public access points that are open for putting in and taking out.
* File a float plan with a family member, friend or neighbor. A float plan includes a description of your tubes and safety equipment, who is on board, where you expect to be and when you expect to be there.
* The usual items on your checklist might include sunblock, insect repellent, biodegradable hand soap, hat, sunglasses, water, snacks, cooler filled with ice, rope and bags for valuables.
* Tubers should be able to swim because there is a risk of getting tipped over and separated from your tube. There is no uniform depth in any of our rivers, so expect to find everything from shallow sandbars to drop-offs, to deep holes, to swift channels, to undertows.
* Be aware of the weather forecast upstream and downstream.
* Protect your feet by wearing shoes, avoid dangling ropes off tubes that can get snagged on objects in the riverbed, and be careful around bridge pilings.
* Be vigilant of other tubers, boaters, anglers and floating debris. Avoid the downstream side of a tipped tube.
A summer float trip is a wonderful opportunity to stay cool, socially distance and have a good time with family and friends. But, planning ahead of time is important.
