The time to organize your outdoor gear is now

Those of us who enjoy outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating and camping are spending an awful lot of time around the house, aren’t we?
But now’s as good a time as any to plan your next outdoor trip and prepare your gear by cleaning, repairing, restoring and organizing your items.
Properly caring for your equipment takes effort, but it can help you save money and other resources. It also gets you better prepared and organized for your next outing. Your gear will last longer, too.
Here is a list of things to look over that will allow you to stay connected to the outdoor world and inspire you to get out for your next outdoor adventure when the time comes.
Organize your gear: Set aside anything you no longer want, need or use. If the equipment is still in good working order, gift it to a family member or friend or donate it. Otherwise, discard it. Examine your storage space and make the most efficient use of it. Having a specific place for each piece of gear will help you stay organized in the long term. Don’t forget to label your bins, buckets or tubs.
Check your first aid kit: Does the kit need to be restocked/replenished with anything? Are any medications expired? Have I added a small bottle of hand sanitizer and a pair of latex gloves?
Season cast-iron cookware: These items should be smooth, shiny and have a nonstick surface. After cleaning your cast-iron cookware with soap and water and drying it with a paper towel, rub a light layer of cooking oil or seasoning spray onto the surface. Use another paper towel to wipe the surface until no oil residue remains.
Replace batteries: Replace the batteries in your headlamps, flashlights, lanterns, two-way radios, range finders, trail cameras and other electronic devices.
Air out your sleeping bag: Unzip and turn your sleeping bag inside-out then hang it up outside to draw out any moisture, eliminate any undesirable odors and gain some fresh air. Do not hang a sleeping bag in direct sunlight for long, as UV light can slowly degrade the fabric.
Waterproof tents and tent blinds: Apply seam sealer to help keep moisture from seeping through tiny spaces in your tent or tent blind. Refresh the urethane coatings on the inside of your rain fly and the floor of your camping tent. One thing hunters can do to make their portable, camouflaged ground blind last longer is to waterproof it with a silicone spray.
Clean your firearms and sharpen your knives: Most likely you cleaned your rifle and shotguns after the hunting seasons, but now is the ideal time to open the gun safe and give your firearms another good cleaning and light coat of gun oil. Hunting knives should be sharpened and oiled, as well.
Prep for fishing: Replacing old line is a must for any reel each season. Reels also need routine cleaning and lubrication to function well. Go over your fishing rods for damage and cleanliness. Pay particular attention to line guides.
Get your boat and water gear ready: Inspect the drain plug, hull, trailer and tires. Double-check all of the required boating safety items for functionality. Examine the life jackets for wear and make sure they are not faded in color. See if they still fit all of your family members.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
