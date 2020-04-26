The time to organize your outdoor gear is now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those of us who enjoy outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating and camping are spending an awful lot of time around the house, aren’t we?

But now’s as good a time as any to plan your next outdoor trip and prepare your gear by cleaning, repairing, restoring and organizing your items.

Properly caring for your equipment takes effort, but it can help you save money and other resources. It also gets you better prepared and organized for your next outing. Your gear will last longer, too.

Here is a list of things to look over that will allow you to stay connected to the outdoor world and inspire you to get out for your next outdoor adventure when the time comes.

Organize your gear: Set aside anything you no longer want, need or use. If the equipment is still in good working order, gift it to a family member or friend or donate it. Otherwise, discard it. Examine your storage space and make the most efficient use of it. Having a specific place for each piece of gear will help you stay organized in the long term. Don’t forget to label your bins, buckets or tubs.