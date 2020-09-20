Subscription brings outdoor gear to your doorstep

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First there was BirchBox, then Stitch Fix and Causebox: Subscription services that deliver niche products — in a box — to one’s front door.

Now there is She Goes Outdoors subscription boxes, a partnership between Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa Women in the Outdoors and Becoming an Outdoors Woman programs, to bring outdoor gear to women for women once per season.

“With COVID-19 setting in and changing many of our programming plans for 2020, we were trying to brainstorm how we can still reach our customers without waiting for in-person workshops,” said Micaela Rahe, a recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the National Wild Turkey Federation. “We wanted to help grow people’s love of the outdoors while many were turning to the outdoors as a safe place to spend time.”

Subscription boxes, highlighting a new outdoors skill each season, were the answer. The yearlong pilot program focuses on birding this winter, outdoor cooking and foraging in the spring, and fishing next summer. The fall box, which was dedicated to pheasant hunting, sold out this month, and the winter box will be on sale through Oct. 31, if supplies don't run out sooner.