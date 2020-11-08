Staying safe in your tree stand

Most hunters believe an accident won’t happen to them, but anyone who has fallen from a tree stand thought the same thing. Those who have had the misfortune say it happened so fast they had no time to react.

At the end of the day, returning home safely should be every tree-stand hunter’s top priority.

Falls account for most of the injuries and deaths involving tree stands. Although modern tree stands are made better than ever before, accidents remain possibilities. Keep yourself, family and friends safe this deer season by following a few simple guidelines.

* Inspect all equipment before the season. Check all welds, nuts, bolts, cables and straps to ensure everything is in good working condition.

* Most falls happen when climbing up or down the stand. Every time you leave the ground, use a life line and full-body harness. Always attach yourself to a tether at the top of the stand if not using a life line.

* Always have three points of contact when climbing up or down a stand: two hands and foot or two feet and one hand.

* Clear all debris at the bottom of the tree. Taking this precaution will provide a safe base for the bottom of a ladder stand and minimize injuries if a fall should occur.