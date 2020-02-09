Staying safe and successful fishing on the ice

I sure enjoy ice fishing, but I admit I don’t do much of it. Nevertheless, when there’s an invitation to go with seasoned ice-fishing veterans, you can bet that I will jump at the opportunity.

Such was the case when Ty Stromquist of Norfolk and his dad, Alan Stromquist of Oakland, invited me to ice fish with them on a northeastern Nebraska farm pond recently.

Whether you’re new to ice fishing or an ardent ice angler, there’s always knowledge to be gained. Here are some tips I picked up from the Stromquists.

Safety first: Drill test holes out to where you want to ice fish and then follow them back to shore the same direction when you are finished for the day. Some places may have currents or springs, causing the ice to be thin. Make sure you have at least 4 inches of solid, clear ice to support you. Don’t forget to wear ice cleats or ice creepers to avoid slipping and falling.

Grab a bucket: The 5-gallon bucket is a critical component for your ice-fishing operation. Simple to tote or transport, that bucket will keep your bait fresh, store tackle, carry snacks, drinks and extra clothing, and can provide you with a seat.