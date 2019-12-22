State park visitors start new year on right foot with First Day hikes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It was 20 degrees below zero,” Hanover said. “We still had a dozen or so people who did it.”

Parks are invited to put their own twist on the First Day Hike experience, and many do. Hikers at Platte River State Park climb the observation tower; at Smith Falls State Park, the group visits the park’s waterfall. Chadron State Park encourages hikers to bring their dogs, and Mahoney State Park offers a bonfire with s’mores and popcorn.

For the small community of Lewellen in western Nebraska, the hikes at Ash Hollow State Historical Park have become a beloved local tradition.

“We always bring soup and all our leftover holiday goodies, and after we’re done we enjoy soup and a good visit,” said Lewellen resident Lisa Albee. “The weather is often very cold or snowy, but the diehards who really love Ash Hollow show up, and we hike no matter what.”

Albee described the hikes as “sort of a fresh start for the year,” and something she looks forward to after the holidays are over.

“I would just encourage people who like the outdoors to go and see a different view of the park, possibly, than what they’re used to,” she said. “Most people go out to the parks in the summertime and it’s sort of nice to see the park at a different time of year.”