State park visitors start new year on right foot with First Day hikes

It’s cold. It’s New Year’s Day. It’s often the first thing in the morning. And yet, each year robust crowds of people bundle up and head to various Nebraska state parks on Jan. 1 to attend a First Day Hike. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff expect to see the same next month.
In winter, Nebraska’s state parks typically see “quite a drop in use,” said Bob Hanover, an assistant parks administrator with Game and Parks.
However, “when we organize activities like this, we discover that people are hardy, and they want to get out there and enjoy parks,” he said.
The First Day Hikes program is a nationwide initiative that offers free, guided hikes at state parks each year on New Year’s Day. About 75,000 people participated in 2019 alone.
“The idea was that at New Year’s a lot of people make healthy resolutions, so let’s get them into our parks on Jan. 1 so they start completing their resolutions there and associating the parks with a healthy, active outdoor lifestyle,” Hanover said.
Nebraska’s state park system introduced the hikes five years ago. Last January, 18 state park areas participated, with 275 hikers and 387 total miles hiked, despite bitterly cold temperatures in parts of the state.
For example, take the hike at Mormon Island State Recreation Area, which was held at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1.
“It was 20 degrees below zero,” Hanover said. “We still had a dozen or so people who did it.”
Parks are invited to put their own twist on the First Day Hike experience, and many do. Hikers at Platte River State Park climb the observation tower; at Smith Falls State Park, the group visits the park’s waterfall. Chadron State Park encourages hikers to bring their dogs, and Mahoney State Park offers a bonfire with s’mores and popcorn.
For the small community of Lewellen in western Nebraska, the hikes at Ash Hollow State Historical Park have become a beloved local tradition.
“We always bring soup and all our leftover holiday goodies, and after we’re done we enjoy soup and a good visit,” said Lewellen resident Lisa Albee. “The weather is often very cold or snowy, but the diehards who really love Ash Hollow show up, and we hike no matter what.”
Albee described the hikes as “sort of a fresh start for the year,” and something she looks forward to after the holidays are over.
“I would just encourage people who like the outdoors to go and see a different view of the park, possibly, than what they’re used to,” she said. “Most people go out to the parks in the summertime and it’s sort of nice to see the park at a different time of year.”
Most hikes begin in the morning and are 1-2 miles long, with a low level of difficulty. Everyone is welcome for most hikes, including kids and pets, Hanover said, though hikes are generally not stroller-friendly.
Hanover advised hikers to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Hikers can expect educational interpretation by the hike leader along the way, and often a bonfire or treats like hot chocolate or cider afterward. For locations and additional information on this year’s hikes, visit Calendar.Outdoornebraska.gov. A park entry permit is required.
The feedback he hears from hikers who attend is universally positive, Hanover said.
“We get phone calls, we get emails, we get comments at the parks. They’re surprised by how fun it is. It’s a good time.”
Renae Blum is a public information officer at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact her at renae.blum@nebraska.gov.