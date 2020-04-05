Start simple to get kids fishing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am always telling folks who fish to find someone new to the activity — such as a kid — take him or her fishing, and get them hooked. The best strategy for getting beginners or kids catching fish is to keep it simple.

For a beginning angler, it is hard to beat a good, old-fashioned spincast rod and reel combo, such as a Zebco reel and a matching Ugly Stik rod. These are just two of several good brands. These reels are relatively simple, inexpensive and dependable; the rods are reasonably priced and nearly indestructible. I suggest a rod 5½ to 6 feet in length.

Six- or 8-pound test monofilament line is a good all-around fishing line for a lot of situations and is an excellent line for a starter outfit. The Zebco 33 reel handles this line well, and the rod matches that reel. Another option is to buy a combo at a store. Those outfits usually are spooled with line already.

If you want kids to catch fish, take them where there are plenty of bluegills. The bluegills may not be large, so to detect a nibble, do not use large bobbers. With some quality line spooled on a good reel, you can cast as far as you need without having a big bobber on the line. I have a variety of sizes of small floats or bobbers because I want to use one that is just large enough to float my bait.