Start simple to get kids fishing

I am always telling folks who fish to find someone new to the activity — such as a kid — take him or her fishing, and get them hooked. The best strategy for getting beginners or kids catching fish is to keep it simple.
For a beginning angler, it is hard to beat a good, old-fashioned spincast rod and reel combo, such as a Zebco reel and a matching Ugly Stik rod. These are just two of several good brands. These reels are relatively simple, inexpensive and dependable; the rods are reasonably priced and nearly indestructible. I suggest a rod 5½ to 6 feet in length.
Six- or 8-pound test monofilament line is a good all-around fishing line for a lot of situations and is an excellent line for a starter outfit. The Zebco 33 reel handles this line well, and the rod matches that reel. Another option is to buy a combo at a store. Those outfits usually are spooled with line already.
If you want kids to catch fish, take them where there are plenty of bluegills. The bluegills may not be large, so to detect a nibble, do not use large bobbers. With some quality line spooled on a good reel, you can cast as far as you need without having a big bobber on the line. I have a variety of sizes of small floats or bobbers because I want to use one that is just large enough to float my bait.
You do not need plain hooks and split-shot weights; just buy some 1/32- or 1/64-ounce jig heads. Sometimes a little flash of color might attract more bites, especially in water with some stain or murkiness. Tie one of those small jig heads on your line, pick out the appropriate size float or bobber and attach it a couple of feet above the jig head.
Floats or bobbers are used for depth control, fishing baits at a certain depth and for detecting bites. With small floats, bites will be easier to detect and beginners will catch more fish. If you are not catching fish with the depth set at 2 feet, then experiment with other depths.
The only thing you need to do is put a little bit of bait on the hook of the jig head. Bluegills and other panfish, even large ones, typically eat relatively small prey items. The small jig head tipped with just a little bait will be an excellent imitation of a small fry or aquatic insect. If you want to use night crawlers, pinch off an inch or two and put it on the jig head. You also can use worms out of a garden or a bait shop. Other options include small leeches, crayfish, wax worms, dough baits or small soft plastics.
One reason I prefer a small jig head to a plain small hook is that a jig head is weighted; there is no need for split-shot weights. The weight of the lead on the jig head prevents these fish from swallowing the bait. You will not have to extract hooks from gut-hooked fish, and you will have fish that can be quickly unhooked and released. At the most, you may need a pair of forceps for extracting jig heads.
This system will catch plenty of fish. It works great for bluegills and other species of sunfish and panfish. Sometimes you never know what you might catch; it is all about putting bait in the water and seeing what happens.
Also, take someone new fishing and be eligible to win prizes in the Take ’em Fishing challenge. Find out more at OutdoorNebraska.gov/takeemfishing.
Finally, in the coming weeks, fish responsibly and adhere to social distancing and gathering-size guidelines. Do that, and we will remain safe and healthy to enjoy fishing into the future.
Lindsay Rogers is the administrator of Game and Parks’ Fish and Wildlife Education Division. Contact her at lindsay.rogers@nebraska.gov.
