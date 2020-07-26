Simple setup all that’s needed to get started fishing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visit any fishing tackle store, and you might be overwhelmed with the selection of what is “required” to go fishing.

There are lures, jigs, plugs and poppers of every color and shape, and rod and reels of every price range. The truth is that a stick, string, hook, weight and optional bobber is all it takes to have a fun evening of fishing at the lake.

Let’s discuss what you really need.

For your stick and string, an inexpensive push-button reel with 6- to 10-pound monofilament string will catch most fish. This type of spincast fishing outfit is widely available for a range of prices. Fishing rod and reel sets for about $30 will last a lifetime. Better yet, most of us know a grandpa, uncle or neighbor who will have one of these sitting in the shop that will be free for the asking. This style of fishing rod seldom wears out and may just need new string and grease. Don’t be shy: That grandpa or neighbor also probably will help and go fishing with you if you ask.

For a relaxing fishing trip, leave the lures at home or at the store for now. Using a simple and versatile hook-and-weight fishing rig will catch trout, catfish, bullheads and panfish, such as bluegill, bass and crappie.