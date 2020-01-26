River otters a success in state

How do we know they have recovered? “Lots of research,” said Sam Wilson, the Commission’s furbearer and carnivore program manager.

“Biologists have been surveying for river otters in a combination of ways and actively monitored the establishment, expansion, and progression of the species across Nebraska," Wilson said. "Research efforts included looking for signs of river otter presence from bridges, genetic testing, distribution modelling, as well as tracking river otter movements and survival by implanting transmitters and following them for years.”

Data show that river otter populations are healthy and have expanded beyond their reintroduction sites into most of the major waterways in the state. Genetic testing conducted from collecting feces, or scat, has revealed that the central Platte River has some of the highest densities of river otters in the United States. Survival is high and biologists expect the population to continue to grow. Not only have river otters recovered in our state but they have also recovered in Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

This is a paramount example of species recovery and could not have been accomplished without the commission and long-term partnerships with private landowners, the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, The Nature Conservancy, the Nebraska Fur Harvesters and other conservation organizations.

Never before has a reintroduced and threatened species been delisted in our state. This is an unprecedented conservation success story, and we should all be proud that the river otter has recovered in Nebraska’s waters.

Sarah Nevison is a wildlife biologist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission working with the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project. Contact her at sarah.nevison@nebraska.gov.

