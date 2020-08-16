Questions to ask before you hunt squirrels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ask yourself these questions before squirrel hunting this season, which runs through through Jan. 31.

What’s cutting?

This is a squirrel hunter’s most effective knowledge base. If a hunter knows what and when a squirrel is eating, then the hunter’s success increases exponentially.

In Nebraska, squirrels eat a variety of nuts, including acorns and walnuts. A quick midday scout through the woods by the hunter will reveal what nuts squirrels are cutting at a particular time, as remnants will be scattered on the ground.

Partner or alone?

There’s no quieter way to hunt squirrels than hunting alone. Plus, you’re able to stalk or sit for however long you desire with no one else around. However, hunting with a partner is fun. It gives you another set of eyes in the woods and, if a squirrel happens to move itself to the opposite side of a tree, you and your partner can take turns playing dog by walking around the tree in an attempt to get the squirrel to move again. Without a squirrel dog, a partner is the next best option.

.22 or shotgun?

The jury is always split on this subject, because both have so many advantages.