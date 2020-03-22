Prescribed fire benefits landowners, ecosystems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prescribed fire is one of the most cost-effective ways of managing Eastern red cedar, Fogarty said, and it targets all stages of invasion.

“It’s incredibly effective,” he said.

Historically, fires were a natural occurrence in the Great Plains, and without them, experts say, our grasslands would not exist. By using prescribed fire now, Fogarty said, landowners are helping preserve the historic grasslands that our communities and economy are built around.

On days when smoke from wildfire or prescribed fires is present, you can minimize your exposure and protect your health by following these tips from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy:

* Limiting or avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.

* Remain indoors if you have a respiratory or heart-related illness, keeping windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside. If you do not have an air conditioner and if it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed, seek shelter elsewhere.