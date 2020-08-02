Prepare now for success during fall hunts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Summer is hot and a time to sweat — literally and otherwise. It is the time to sweat the small stuff of your upcoming fall hunts.

Planning in the summer avoids the haste and frantic state of sorting gear and packing the night before your big adventure. It’s those critical things that have a way of piling up quickly and being forgotten or overlooked in the days before your season openers.

As you are out and about this summer getting ready for the fall, it is a good idea to always keep with you a face covering and small bottle of hand sanitizer during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a checklist to make certain you are fully prepared for hunting seasons:

* Connect with the landowner where you plan to hunt; arrange time off work and arrange lodging.

* Purchase required permits and stamps, and study the current laws and regulations.

* Download fresh, new apps on your mobile device to get up-to-date, detailed maps.