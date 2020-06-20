Pollinators wild for wildflowers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seeing, smelling, identifying and being among native wildflowers are on my list of my favorite outdoor pursuits in Nebraska.

Those wildflowers are more important than ever. One out of every three bites of food we eat, we can thank a bee, butterfly, beetle, ant, wasp, bird or other animal transferring pollen from one native wildflower to another.

In fact, these insects and small animals provide pollination critical to global fruit, nut and seed production, as well as for nearly three-quarters of the staple crop plants that feed us and more than 75% of all flowering plants in the world.

Not only is pollinator habitat good for pollinators, it is excellent brood-rearing habitat for pheasants, quail and grassland songbirds. Pollinator habitat — native flowering plants — attract soft-bodied insects that pheasant chicks and other ground-nesting chicks rely on for survival during the first six to eight weeks of life.

“Pollinators are essential not only for plants, but are keystone species that help many other types of animals,” said Monica Macoubrie, wildlife outdoor education specialist at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “If they disappear, we will lose a lot of the other animals that we enjoy seeing.”