Pollinators wild for wildflowers

Seeing, smelling, identifying and being among native wildflowers are on my list of my favorite outdoor pursuits in Nebraska.
Those wildflowers are more important than ever. One out of every three bites of food we eat, we can thank a bee, butterfly, beetle, ant, wasp, bird or other animal transferring pollen from one native wildflower to another.
In fact, these insects and small animals provide pollination critical to global fruit, nut and seed production, as well as for nearly three-quarters of the staple crop plants that feed us and more than 75% of all flowering plants in the world.
Not only is pollinator habitat good for pollinators, it is excellent brood-rearing habitat for pheasants, quail and grassland songbirds. Pollinator habitat — native flowering plants — attract soft-bodied insects that pheasant chicks and other ground-nesting chicks rely on for survival during the first six to eight weeks of life.
“Pollinators are essential not only for plants, but are keystone species that help many other types of animals,” said Monica Macoubrie, wildlife outdoor education specialist at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “If they disappear, we will lose a lot of the other animals that we enjoy seeing.”
There continues to be a reduction in abundance of all pollinators in many ecosystems worldwide. This is due to habitat loss and lack of floral diversity of plants, as well as use of pesticides, herbicides and insecticides; increase in pests, diseases and invasive species; and climate change, among other issues. Monarch butterfly populations have decreased dramatically in the past 20 years, for example, while many commercial honeybee keepers experience noticeable losses annually.
With National Pollinator Week coming up June 22-28, it is time to draw attention to the cycle and plight of pollinators, and the diverse habitat they need to survive, with native wildflowers having a huge impact. In honor of the role pollinators play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed Nebraska Pollinator Week to coincide with the national event.
Macoubrie pointed out that anyone can help pollinators. “Whether you live in a house, a rural area, or even an apartment, there is something you can do for pollinators.”
“As a Nebraskan, you can join the Nebraska Pollinator Week 2020 Challenge, head outside, look for pollinators, and be a part of a national citizen science program,” she added.
To enter the challenge, visit NebraskaPollinatorWeek.org and complete the commitment form. Participants will be sent a package of pollinator resources. Participants then should head outside to look for pollinators and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program. That website also contains free resources, tutorials, lesson plans and information about Nebraska pollinators.
For a list of ways to help the plight of the pollinators when it comes to native flower habitat, read my blog, In The Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org, where you also can find more information about pollinators.
Greg Wagner is a public information officer in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Communications Division. Contact him at greg.wagner@nebraska.gov.
