Outdoors glance, 3/22: Commission sets waterfowl dates

* Light goose regular season — Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7. Daily bag limit: 50; possession limit: none.

* Light goose conservation order — East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5. Daily bag and possession limits: none.

Big Game Society dinner rescheduled: A dinner and auction for the Nebraska Big Game Society in April has been rescheduled for June 4 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club.

Proceeds from the auctions, including a bull elk tag and combination permit, will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to use for conservation, research and big game hunting opportunities in Nebraska. For ticket information or to reserve seats, call 402-416-3847 or email NBCS11@gmail.com.

Grant expands access to private lands: The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has used a $3 million grant to expand public access to hunting and fishing on private land.

The grant, matched by money from an excise tax on guns and ammo, habitat stamp sales and other conservation organizations, funds the Open Fields and Water Program, which provides incentives for landowners to allow walk-in access for hunting, fishing and trapping. In 2019-20, the program has allowed public access to more than 346,000 acres of private land.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0