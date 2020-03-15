On target with crossbows for spring turkey hunting

Nebraska’s popular archery spring wild turkey hunting season is just around the corner, opening March 25. A growing number of hunters seem to have added another piece of legal archery equipment to their repertoire — the modern crossbow.

I enjoy hunting with a crossbow, but it’s not as easy as you might think. Besides having to be horizontally conscious with the shape of the instrument, the crossbow hunter must possess the same abilities, knowledge, woodcraft and nearly all of the same shooting skills as the compound bow hunter.

Basic hunter safety rules apply when using a modern crossbow. However, the most important safety tip to remember is to keep your fingers and hands away from the drawstring when the crossbow is cocked. Fingers and thumbs must be kept under the drawstring on the stock.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had a learning curve when I first picked up a crossbow for spring turkey hunting several years back. You have to make sure you have a good rest on a solid object. You just can’t shoot it like a compound bow. If a gobbler is coming from right to left (I am right-handed), it can be hard to get the bi-pod shooting sticks and crossbow swung around and situated from a seated position in a ground blind. You’ll need to aim small for proper shot placement and have some things go in your favor.