Nobody does fish variety quite like Nebraska

I have long touted Nebraska as a land of diversity. We truly are the place where north meets south and east meets west. Our state has a diversity of geography, climate and habitats. As a result, we also have a diversity of fish and wildlife.
You know that big fish of any species turn my crank. Who doesn’t get fired up by fish that weigh double digits? I spend a lot of time pursuing those fish every year. I also spend a lot of time fishing for a variety of other species. They are all fun to catch, and each unique, worthy of pursuit.
A person can have a lot of fun just trying to catch a variety of species of Nebraska fish. Some keep a list of the number of species they have caught on hook and line. I have not kept a rigorous list of fish I have caught from Nebraska waters, but I can think of at least 45 or more. I know Nebraska anglers who have tallied many more than that. Some have even gotten into the micro-fishing game and are having fun catching a variety of minnows, darters and other lesser-known species.
Part of the fun in fishing for a variety of species is discovering unknown gems — beautiful little fish that might have been living right under your nose. For example, there is nothing prettier than an orangespotted sunfish, which can be found in many Nebraska rivers and streams. They prefer habitats out of the current, preferably with some weedy, woody, or rocky cover. A real big orangespot is maybe 4 inches long. If you tackle down, you can catch them on hook and line just like any other sunfish.
Pumpkinseeds are another sunfish species. They are more common in waters north of Nebraska, but there are a few spots in northern and western Nebraska where you can catch some. You will catch a bunch more bluegills than the pumpkinseeds, but if you look close, you will notice the difference.
Another native species swimming in the Sandhills and especially the Elkhorn River drainage is the smallest member of the esocid or pike family, grass pickerel. My son has caught northern pike and muskies, big ones, but he kind of wanted to complete an “Esocid Slam.” All he needed was the smallest, a grass pickerel. The Sandhills are full of water, have been since last year; that means lots of flooded ditches and wet meadows — grass pickerel habitat. Daniel poked around enough of those kind of spots that he finally spotted some pickerel, and then got one to bite.
In this coronavirus craziness, you have been fishing close to home, and maybe you are getting in a rut. Maybe you need to try something different?
Try fishing some different waters, maybe even some you never thought of before. Keep an open mind, explore, see what you can find, but be careful, you just might learn to be a better angler in the process.
Daryl Bauer is the fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Contact him at daryl.bauer@nebraska.gov. Read his blog, Barbs and Backlashes, at OutdoorNebraska.org.
