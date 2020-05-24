Nobody does fish variety quite like Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have long touted Nebraska as a land of diversity. We truly are the place where north meets south and east meets west. Our state has a diversity of geography, climate and habitats. As a result, we also have a diversity of fish and wildlife.

You know that big fish of any species turn my crank. Who doesn’t get fired up by fish that weigh double digits? I spend a lot of time pursuing those fish every year. I also spend a lot of time fishing for a variety of other species. They are all fun to catch, and each unique, worthy of pursuit.

A person can have a lot of fun just trying to catch a variety of species of Nebraska fish. Some keep a list of the number of species they have caught on hook and line. I have not kept a rigorous list of fish I have caught from Nebraska waters, but I can think of at least 45 or more. I know Nebraska anglers who have tallied many more than that. Some have even gotten into the micro-fishing game and are having fun catching a variety of minnows, darters and other lesser-known species.