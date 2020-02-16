Method behind the madness: Nebraska’s duck zones

The one thing that I probably catch more grief about from my waterfowl colleagues in other states is our duck zones. Especially this year, when we are in the midst of proposing changes.
In response to their teasing, I’m quick to counter that their particular state doesn’t have the Platte and other rivers running through the middle of it, separating different habitats literally within miles of each other. Also, they are not mid-latitude states, and their duck harvest is split with about half being mallards and half being other ducks. Thus, few challenge me when I tell them Nebraska is one of the most difficult states in which to set duck seasons.
Despite the complexity that duck zones bring, there is no way duck hunting opportunity could be spread out across this state without them.
Duck zones provide an opportunity to better coordinate duck migration patterns to habitats, as well as incorporate hunter preferences with season dates for different areas within a state.
You have free articles remaining.
While they are complex, there is a method behind the madness. You could make the boundaries a lot simpler to make a cleaner, prettier map. But we view our responsibility as providing duck hunting opportunity as best we can to the majority of individuals in an area, not to make pretty maps. So if it comes down to making a change that makes boundaries more complex but provides those hunters the opportunity they want, we’re making it more complex.
The opportunity to change duck zones only happens every five years, when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows states to change their duck zone boundaries. In addition, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has coupled changes with dark (Canada) goose unit boundaries at the same time.
Based on input received from waterfowl hunters in November and December, there are currently several duck zone boundaries and three Canada goose units being proposed for change. The major change with the proposed duck zone changes is that we are trying to combine the current duck Zone 2 and Zone 4 near Central City. By doing so, we will be able to create a new duck zone and provide a little more flexibility in season dates.
For goose units, because the season dates for the Panhandle, Platte River, East and Niobrara units have been the same since 2013, there is a proposal to combine those and reduce the overall number of units. Any changes to boundaries will go into effect starting with the 2021-2022 hunting season.
The proposed changes are located at OutdoorNebraska.gov/duckgoosezones. Hunters can download maps and other information, and they can submit their input until March 6. Input on the proposed changes will be evaluated. If necessary, additional input may be sought about specific changes.
Dr. Mark Vrtiska is the waterfowl program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission stationed in Lincoln.