Method behind the madness: Nebraska’s duck zones

The one thing that I probably catch more grief about from my waterfowl colleagues in other states is our duck zones. Especially this year, when we are in the midst of proposing changes.

In response to their teasing, I’m quick to counter that their particular state doesn’t have the Platte and other rivers running through the middle of it, separating different habitats literally within miles of each other. Also, they are not mid-latitude states, and their duck harvest is split with about half being mallards and half being other ducks. Thus, few challenge me when I tell them Nebraska is one of the most difficult states in which to set duck seasons.

Despite the complexity that duck zones bring, there is no way duck hunting opportunity could be spread out across this state without them.

Duck zones provide an opportunity to better coordinate duck migration patterns to habitats, as well as incorporate hunter preferences with season dates for different areas within a state.

